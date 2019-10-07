Viasat's Dual-band In-flight Connectivity System Receives Supplemental Type Certificate for Bombardier Global 5000/6000/GEX Family, Exclusively Offered through StandardAero

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today its dual-band (Ku-Ka) business aviation in-flight connectivity (IFC) system received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the FAA certifying its use on the Bombardier Global 5000/6000/GEX family of business jets. At all stages of flight, crew and passengers aboard the Global 5000/6000/GEX family of aircraft are now able to enjoy advanced streaming services including Viasat Unlimited Streaming, participate in conference calls and leverage other business and entertainment applications.

"By delivering high-speed and high-quality in-flight connectivity, Viasat's dual-band solution creates an enhanced passenger journey," said Jerry Sanders, director, Business Development at StandardAero. "Bombardier owners will now have the option to invest in a new IFC system that will let passengers and crew use the internet however they prefer. Through this exclusive offer, StandardAero is providing a unique competitive option for aircraft owners."

Viasat's dual-band offering combines the advantages of Ka- and Ku-band into a single solution that provides added reliability. This hybrid service allows an aircraft to leverage the ability to shift between networks, utilizing Ku-band to supplement Ka-band services. The dual-band offering provides global high-speed coverage across the world's most heavily traveled flight routes with speeds that are high-quality, consistent and available.

Built for the future, Viasat's dual-band system will be forward-compatible with Viasat's future-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, which is expected to deliver greater global capacity and even higher internet speeds than Viasat's current satellite fleet. In addition to delivering powerful speeds, Viasat's dual-band system also provides a back-up connectivity solution, taking advantage of two networks from one trusted source.

"Securing STC approval for Bombardier Global 5000/6000/GEX aircraft is a significant milestone," said Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation, Viasat. "Our technical innovations and capabilities are enabling Bombardier Global business jet passengers and crew to be highly productive and entertained even at 40,000 feet. In working with StandardAero we are enabling business passengers and crew to get a high-quality service wherever they fly."

Operators and other maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities that support Bombardier Global aircraft can work directly with StandardAero to install Viasat's dual-band IFC system aboard the Bombardier Global 5000/6000/GEX.

To learn more about this exclusive offer from StandardAero, register for a free webinar on October 8, 2019, at 11:30am PDT, here.

For more information on Viasat's in-flight internet system for business aviation, please visit Viasat online here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Viasat dual-band IFC system's forward-compatibility with, and the increased capacity, coverage and speeds of, the ViaSat-3 satellite constellation. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

