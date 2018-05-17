Viasat's Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

By offering Viasat's service, GoDirect customers can:

Conduct business or experience entertainment at 40,000 feet, as they do on the ground. The capacity offered through Viasat's Ka-band network enables all passengers onboard to efficiently conduct business, or enjoy cloud-based entertainment—at any altitude and at faster speeds with the industry's current fastest speeds offered on all plans, regardless of data allowance.

Watch live streaming TV with minimal-to-no impact on the data plan. Business jet owners and their passengers will be able to view live TV news and sports with an additional subscription without impact to the data plan or the need for a separate antenna.

Have high-speed in-flight internet virtually anywhere. For business jet travelers interested in the best global primary and backup connectivity service, Viasat's Ku-band service, available via GoDirect, includes global Ku-band data on all Ka-band plans 40 GB and larger–at no additional service cost. This high-value service will be available for aircraft properly equipped with Viasat's dual-band, Ka-/Ku-band shipset.

Viasat's business aviation in-flight internet service will tap into the industry's highest-capacity, most reliable Ka-band satellite communications network. It will also use Viasat's most robust business-class shipset, the Global Aero Terminal 5510.

"Whether connecting for business or pleasure, we're proving on more than 2,000 Viasat Ka-band equipped flights daily that internet speeds and performance can be comparable in the air and the ground," said Jerry Goodwin, vice president, Global Network Services, Viasat. "By expanding our partnership with GoDirect we're bringing a new internet service quality to the business aviation market. We're enabling more business jet owners to be productive and access the applications they need and want in densely populated airspace, at the speeds and reliability they expect."

Availability

GoDirect will offer the Viasat Ka-band and dual-band service to new Viasat customers, as well as their current Viasat Ku-band customers interested in migrating to or adding Viasat Ka-band service. Certified units of the Viasat Ka-band shipset will be available for several business jet airframes in the second half of 2018.

To learn more about the full suite of GoDirect Cabin Connectivity offerings, visit the GoDirect Cabin Connectivity page.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

