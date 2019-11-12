Viasat's Ka-band Business Aviation In-flight Connectivity System Receives Type Certification for Embraer Praetor 600 Aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today its Ka-band business aviation in-flight connectivity (IFC) system received Type Certification (TC) from the FAA, EASA and ANAC certifying its use on the Embraer Praetor 600 mid-sized business jet. Viasat's IFC system will be offered as a line-fit option, and will provide passengers and crew high-speed, high-quality in-flight internet connections required to enjoy advanced streaming services including Viasat Unlimited Streaming; conduct multi-site video conference calling; use corporate virtual private networks, email and cloud services; and leverage other bandwidth-intensive business and entertainment applications—at all stages of flight.

The Viasat business aviation IFC solution uses Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510, which will tap into the vast combined capacity offered by ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and European Ka-band satellite platforms today, and will be forward-compatible with Viasat's future-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3—with no additional hardware upgrades.

"We are very excited with the opportunity to be selected as a line fit connectivity option for the Praetor aircraft family. Praetor owners will have access to Viasat's Ka-band in-flight connectivity system which leverages its unrivaled capacity enabling an amazing customer experience," said Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation, Viasat. "Praetor 600 passengers and crew will be able to simultaneously experience high-speed internet connections for streaming high-quality content and accessing critical business and entertainment applications. The forward compatibility of this system will allow the Praetor 600 to take advantage of Viasat's continual innovation, ensuring an onboard connectivity experience recognized for its quality, performance and speed."

Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 is an optimal connectivity solution for mid-sized cabin business jets due to it being the most compact business aviation satellite internet system on the market, while offering unmatched capacity and an experience that lets passengers and crew simultaneously stream video, movies, music, voice and more. With only three line-replaceable units (LRUs), the Viasat Global Aero Terminal 5510 provides distinctive advantages: it does not require space in the baggage compartment as it can be installed in the non-pressurized areas of the aircraft, and it lowers overall installed system weight compared to competing offerings, which can potentially offer fuel savings.

For more information on Viasat's in-flight internet system for business aviation, please visit Viasat online here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about Viasat's business aviation in-flight connectivity shipset, the Global Aero Terminal 5510, including the performance, speed, reliability, size, benefits and forward-compatibility (with no hardware upgrades). Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with satellite failures, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in performance; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

