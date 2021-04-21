Viator and Booking.com announce new global partnership

NEEDHAM, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading experiences marketplace Viator and global digital travel platform Booking.com, have today announced a new global partnership to bring thousands of Viator's high quality attractions, tours and activities to Booking.com.

Viator is a Tripadvisor company and leader in experiences with a marketplace of nearly 400,000 tours and activities around the world. The integration with Booking.com will begin with key destinations in North America and Europe, with additional locations and inventory to follow over the coming months.

"Experiences are the most memorable part of any trip, and we're delighted to bring more tour and activity options to Booking.com's travelers, particularly as travel returns," said Sarah Dines, vice president of business development at Viator. "Bringing our experiences inventory to Booking.com's massive audience of travelers is an exciting integration for travelers and tour operators alike."

Bryan Batista, SVP of Booking.com's Trips Division, commented, "As people start to think about traveling again, we are pleased to be teaming up with Viator, to provide our customers with an expanded choice of relevant tours, attractions and activities in key destinations around the world. This collaboration further underlines our ambition and commitment to create a seamless end-to-end experience across the entire travel journey. We'll continue to innovate and focus on making it easier for travelers to experience the very best a destination has to offer, ready in time for when we can all travel more freely and widely again."

This integration marks the first time Viator and Booking.com have partnered on experiences, and will bring added value and increased choice to Booking.com's customers as well as Viator's global community of tour operators and providers.

To browse the growing variety of great things to do around the world as travel and destinations start to open up again, travelers can visit the Attractions tab on Booking.com . For tours, activities and attractions that are interested in the Viator integration with Booking.com, they can reach out to Viator Supplier Support using the 'Chat Us' feature in the Management Center for more details.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.4 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book incredible tours and activities. With nearly 400,000 bookable experiences onsite, there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home. With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support and millions of traveler reviews, Viator offers experiences so incredible, you'll want to tell your friends.

