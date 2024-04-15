PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that Corinne Le Goff has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer and will become a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team, effective today.

Le Goff is an accomplished biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of experience leading and building highly successful teams globally. She is a visionary and entrepreneurial leader with a strong scientific background and experience across multiple markets and therapeutic areas.

Viatris Appoints Corinne Le Goff as Chief Commercial Officer

Prior to joining Viatris, Le Goff was President and Chief Executive Officer of Imunon, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, where she led an organizational turnaround and rebranding effort. Prior to Imunon, Le Goff served as Chief Commercial Officer at Moderna, where she was responsible for building the commercial organization and key capabilities necessary to ensure global access to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, she spent six years of her career at Amgen where she served as President of the U.S. Business, Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy & Commercial Innovation and as President of the Europe Region. Le Goff earned a Pharm.D. from Paris Descartes University and a Master of Business Administration from La Sorbonne University, both in Paris.

Viatris CEO Scott A. Smith said: "I believe Corinne has the skills and experience to help further propel our growth and position Viatris for long-term success, building on the great talent I have seen across our existing commercial organization since joining a year ago. Corinne is a talented healthcare executive with a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, including multiple therapeutic areas, markets and geographies. I look forward to welcoming her to Viatris and to working closely with her as we continue to build the truly unique company we have envisioned."

Le Goff said: "I am thrilled to join Viatris as the company embarks on its next exciting chapter. I have dedicated my career to developing and commercializing medicines for people living with serious diseases with the ambition to improve patient care outcomes, and I am excited to join a company that shares my commitment and reaches 1 billion patients a year. I'm looking forward to partnering with Scott, the Executive Leadership Team, and the company's strong commercial teams to continue to deliver on the Viatris mission and realize the tremendous opportunities we have ahead."

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Viatris Inc.