Viatris Appoints Matthew J. Maletta as Chief Legal Officer

Brian Roman to Leave the Company After More Than 20 Years of Exemplary Service; Will Remain Advisor Through Transition Period

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) announced today that Matthew J. Maletta has been appointed Chief Legal Officer (CLO), effective February 9, 2026. The appointment follows the transition of the Company's current CLO, Brian Roman, after more than 20 years of exemplary service to Viatris and its predecessor company, Mylan. Roman, who has served in multiple leadership positions and played a key role in supporting the Company's operations, portfolio and growth initiatives, will stay on through April 1, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition.

Maletta is an accomplished public company executive, with nearly 30 years of legal experience and deep expertise in leading legal teams for both generic and branded pharmaceutical companies. From 2015 to 2025, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Endo, where he oversaw Endo's merger with Mallinckrodt and the subsequent spin-off of Par Health.

Prior to that, he served for over a decade in the legal department at Allergan, rising to Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. His experience at Allergan included serving as lead attorney for all business development transactions, including the $70 billion sale of Allergan to Actavis. He also served as a member of the Allergan Medical Management Team. During his early career, Maletta was an Associate Attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP.

Maletta earned both his bachelor's degree in political science and his law degree from the University of Minnesota.

"First, on behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire company, I want to thank Brian Roman for his many years of dedicated leadership and service to our company," said Scott A. Smith, Viatris CEO. "His legal expertise played an important role in helping to build the company we are today. We wish him nothing but the best."

Smith continued, "With Brian's transition, we are excited to welcome Matt to what I believe is one of the strongest internal legal and compliance teams in our industry. Given his significant industry, public company and business development experience, I look forward to partnering closely with him as we continue to transform our company and pursue long-term growth."

"This is a unique opportunity to join Viatris at an exciting time in its journey," Maletta said. "I am honored to join the company and be part of an extraordinary team that makes a real difference each and every day. I look forward to the future we will be able to build together."

Roman said, "I have had so many tremendous experiences during my more than 20 years at Mylan and Viatris. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together across the multiple functions I have had the opportunity to lead during my time here. I sincerely thank our immensely talented internal legal and compliance teams for their partnership and consistent execution. We have accomplished much together, and I look forward to working with Matt during this transition phase to ensure their important work continues."

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include statements about continuing to transform our company and pursuing sustainable profitable growth. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market; products in development and/or that receive regulatory approval may not achieve expected levels of market acceptance, efficacy or safety; longer review, response and approval times as a result of evolving regulatory priorities and reductions in personnel at health agencies; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings on Viatris; Viatris' failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; goodwill or impairment charges or other losses; any changes in or difficulties with the Company's manufacturing facilities; risks associated with international operations; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for the Company's products; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including but not limited to general political and economic conditions, potential adverse impacts from future tariffs and trade restrictions, inflation rates and global exchange rates; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release other than as required by law.

