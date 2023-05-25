VIATRIS INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA AGAINST VIATRIS INC.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JULY 14, 2023

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise

acquired Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTRS) common stock

between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 28, 2022, before the market opened, Viatris revealed that it had decided to undertake a global reshaping of its business, announcing that it had entered into an agreement to sell its biosimilar business to Biocon Biologics Limited and was seeking to divest additional business assets and

focus on developing products in three core therapeutic areas as part of its reshaping. The same day, the Company announced disappointing guidance for fiscal year 2022, attributing the lower-than-expected numbers to competition around key core products and price deterioration in certain markets.

On this news, Viatris's stock price fell $3.53, or 24.3%, to close at $11.01 per share on February 28, 2022.

