Viatris Maintains Dividend Policy for 2026 and Announces Quarterly Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) today announced that on February 23, 2026, its Board of Directors approved a 2026 dividend policy of 48 cents ($0.48) per share and declared a quarterly dividend of 12 cents ($0.12) for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2026. This marks the sixth consecutive year the Company has paid a dividend.

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include statements that Viatris' Board of Directors approved a 2026 dividend policy of 48 cents ($0.48) per share and declared a quarterly dividend of 12 cents ($0.12) for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock, payable on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2026. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market; products in development and/or that receive regulatory approval may not achieve expected levels of market acceptance, efficacy or safety; longer review, response and approval times as a result of evolving regulatory priorities and reductions in personnel at health agencies; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings on Viatris; Viatris' failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; goodwill or impairment charges or other losses; any changes in or difficulties with the Company's manufacturing facilities; risks associated with international operations; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for the Company's products; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including but not limited to general political and economic conditions, potential adverse impacts from future tariffs and trade restrictions, inflation rates and global exchange rates; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release other than as required by law.

