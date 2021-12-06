Viatris Named by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a new kind of global healthcare company, today announced that Newsweek has named the company to its list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries and we are pleased to have made it in the top third, ranking #167 overall and in the Top 20 in the Health Care & Life Sciences category.

"We are proud to be included in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list," said Michael Goettler, Chief Executive Officer, Viatris. "Viatris was formed with an overarching purpose – to create a new kind of healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, regardless of geography or circumstance. Although we are a relatively new company, our collective journey has started with a strong foundation and a deep commitment to corporate responsibility with sustainable access to high-quality medicines fundamental to our operating model and mission."

For Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022, companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. Viatris' Sustainability Report can be found here.

"Our world faces significant challenges when it comes to delivering equitable and sustainable access to healthcare services and medicine," said Lara Ramsburg, Head of Corporate Affairs, Viatris. "Although we are a global company, we take a local approach to serve our patients and customers and to address some of the world's most pressing health, environmental and social issues. We are honored to be recognized on this list for the impact we have made in our inaugural year and see endless opportunity to continue our commitment to help drive positive, sustained change in the future."

This recognition follows other recent accolades for Viatris which includes inclusion on Fortune's Change the World List and Forbes World's Best Employer ranking.

View the entire America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list on Newsweek's website.

