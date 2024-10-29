Viatris Named to Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women 2024 List

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women 2024 List. This award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"At Viatris, diverse perspectives drive innovation and our ability to make an impact, as we empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life," said Andrew Enrietti, Chief People Officer, Viatris. "Being recognized on Forbes' list of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024 demonstrates our focus on investing in our people and fostering diverse talent. This accolade is a true testament to the continued progress we are making in growing and supporting our female talent and the inclusive culture we are building at Viatris."

The World's Top Companies for Women 2024 were chosen among multi-national corporations that were evaluated in multiple globally administered independent surveys of approximately 100,000 women in 37 countries. Over 750,000 data points were collected. The final analysis is based on:

Employer Brand Score : Women were asked to rate how their employer performs across a series of gender-related topics and their overall willingness to recommend their employer, as well as evaluate other employers in their respective industries.

Women were asked to rate how their employer performs across a series of gender-related topics and their overall willingness to recommend their employer, as well as evaluate other employers in their respective industries. Public Opinion Score: A women-only public opinion survey measured how women perceive companies in terms of gender equality.

A women-only public opinion survey measured how women perceive companies in terms of gender equality. Leadership Score: Objective criteria (i.e., the presence of a female CEO and the share of board/executive committee positions filled by women) were gathered.

"At Viatris, we embrace every colleague's unique experiences, perspectives and skills and are committed to ensuring women are at the table when important decisions are made, including those that affect other women and their access to high-quality healthcare," said Lara Ramsburg, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Viatris, and Executive Sponsor of EmpoWer, Viatris' women's Employee Resource Group. "This award is a recognition of this collective effort as well as a testament to the dedication and impact of the membership of EmpoWer, which has grown exponentially since its formation and aims to collaboratively drive an ecosystem within Viatris that empowers women to reach their full potential."

To learn more about Viatris' performance-driven, highly engaging and inclusive culture, please visit its careers site as well as on the Company's ERG page, which are the groups where we bring together colleagues and allies with a shared focus on raising awareness of the unique lived experiences of different communities.

Being named to Forbes' list of World's Top Companies for Women 2024 follows Viatris' inclusion on Forbes' World's Best Employers 2024 list, TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 list and USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2024. The Company has also received Great Place to Work® certifications and Top Employers certifications in multiple countries, among others.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

