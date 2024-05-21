Viatris Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report: Building Sustainable Access at Scale

Company continues to supply high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients annually

Report chronicles Viatris' commitment to providing access to healthcare and building healthier communities

Impactful story highlights include "Empathy in Africa: Bridging the Healthcare Divide" – a powerful new documentary short that showcases Viatris' impact

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today published its 2023 Sustainability Report: Building Sustainable Access at Scale. The report highlights its actions and initiatives across multiple areas of focus in support of the Company's efforts to continue to be a model for sustainable access to medicine and to make a difference in the communities it serves.

See how Viatris is 1 Billion Patients Proud Building Sustainable Access at Scale

"This year's report delivers many examples of the important efforts occurring across Viatris and the collaboration required to supply high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients annually," said Lara Ramsburg, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Viatris. "Everyone at Viatris plays a part in building sustainable access to medicine, supporting healthcare systems and helping to advance our overall sustainability performance. Every day, no matter their roles or responsibilities, each team member performs essential work across multiple functions and geographies that collectively supports our progress. The knowledge that needs are great, and that our actions matter, is a powerful motivation."

In 2023, Viatris colleagues remained committed to building sustainable access at scale. The Report presents work, stories and progress supporting four main areas: Access and Global Health; Our People; Environment; and Community. Highlights include:

Access and Global Health: Investing in facilities around the world, including in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LMICs), to bolster Viatris' global supply chain network and uphold a reliable supply of medicines across the world. Doing so, the Company sold more than 80 billion doses of medicine across more than 165 countries and territories and reached more than 90% of LMICs with its medicines.

Launched Elevate, its new wellbeing program for all colleagues. Elevate helps define the Company's holistic approach to wellbeing, centered around three principles: Health, Purpose and Growth. Environment: Working to ensure stable access to high-quality medicines while minimizing the Company's environmental impact, including the areas of greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reductions, energy use, water withdrawal and air emissions. Since 2020, Viatris accomplished a 3.7% reduction of its scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions compared to baseline. 1

"At Viatris, we take pride in our work to advance more sustainable operations and responsible practices in delivering high-quality medicines and health solutions to people globally," said Lina Andersson, Head of Global Sustainability, Viatris. "We have worked diligently and will continue to do so, to be considered a trusted partner as we support progress in closing gaps to equal access to care, build more resilient healthcare systems and uphold a reliable global supply of medicines."

The recently launched documentary short, "Empathy in Africa: Bridging the Healthcare Divide," highlights the important work Viatris is supporting to build access to healthcare in South Africa. The film chronicles the development of The Rhiza Babuyile Clinic, a critical health clinic in the Diepsloot Township of Johannesburg, South Africa, that is known for its challenging infrastructure, overcrowding and limited access to basic resources. Co-funded by Viatris, the clinic is Diepsloot's first private brick and mortar healthcare facility, offering basic care and pediatrics and reducing healthcare inequities for the people of the township. The film is available to be streamed on the WaterBear Network now and on Apple TV on May 23.

Viatris is dedicated to transparent annual reporting on environmental, social and governance matters, continuously working to further enhance its disclosures through its 2023 Sustainability Report. Click here to find further information and additional examples of the important work occurring across the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about our sustainability goals, initiatives and investments, including with respect to access and global health, our people, environment and community. Forward-looking statements may often be identified by the use of words such as "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "potential," "pipeline," "intend," "continue," "target," "seek" and variations of these words or comparable words. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to impact and effectively execute on our key sustainability areas encompassing access and global health including reliable supply and high-quality medicine; our people; environmental impact; and governance and ethical practices; sustainability-related disclosure frameworks and reporting standards which may change from time to time, including our ability to collect, measure, quantify, and report on our sustainability-related information, which may be subject to various global reporting standards; the possibility that the Company may not realize the intended benefits of, or achieve the intended goals or outlooks with respect to, its strategic initiatives (including divestitures, acquisitions, or other potential transactions) or move up the value chain by focusing on more complex and innovative products to build a more durable higher margin portfolio; the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve intended or expected benefits, goals, outlooks, synergies, growth opportunities and operating efficiencies in connection with divestitures, acquisitions, other transactions, or restructuring programs, within the expected timeframes or at all; the Company's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in relevant laws and regulations and policies and/or the application or implementation thereof, including but not limited to tax, healthcare, applicable environmental laws, and pharmaceutical laws, regulations and policies globally (including the impact of recent and potential tax reform in the U.S. and pharmaceutical product pricing policies in China); any regulatory, legal or other impediments to the Company's ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to "at-risk launches;" success of clinical trials and the Company's or its partners' ability to execute on new product opportunities and develop, manufacture and commercialize products; any changes in or difficulties with the Company's manufacturing facilities, including with respect to inspections, remediation and restructuring activities, supply chain or inventory or the ability to meet anticipated demand; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, including government inquiries or investigations, and the impact of any such proceedings on the Company; risks associated with having significant operations globally; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in the Company's or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns, including customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following an acquisition or divestiture; the impacts of competition, including decreases in sales or revenues as a result of the loss of market exclusivity for certain products; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the Company or its partners; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for the Company's products; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including but not limited to general political and economic conditions, inflation rates and global exchange rates; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

1 Per Dec. 31, 2023, and not taking into account divestitures.

