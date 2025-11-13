Viatris Recognized as One of the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ in 2025

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ in 2025 . The list of 25 global leaders was selected from organizations that participated in Great Place To Work's employee survey process, with over 9 million responses representing more than 25 million employees worldwide. To be considered for the list, companies must have 5,000 or more global employees, be identified as outstanding global employers with recognition on at least five Best Workplaces™ Lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America or Australia in 2024 or early 2025.

"Viatris' inclusion on the Fortune World's Best Workplaces 2025 list is a powerful validation of the environment we've worked hard to shape since our founding," said Andrew Enrietti , Chief Administrative and Transformation Officer, Viatris. "As we approach our fifth anniversary, this recognition – based on direct feedback from our colleagues – underscores the success of our transformation journey. We've intentionally built a workplace culture that champions wellbeing, inclusion, and continuous growth. This achievement reflects the collective commitment of our global team and the values that make Viatris a truly exceptional place to work."

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Companies are ranked based on their ability to outperform other companies in their national market, and around the world. Great Place To Work , the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Specifically, organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world and must demonstrate how they generously and thoughtfully support employees with personalized support that meets their unique needs. Companies can only be considered if they are a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization.

"The powerful impact of these great companies on our planet is a sacred trust," says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work. "Of the more than 9 million employees surveyed, more workers at these remarkable companies say their company trusts them and wants them to grow as people and professionals. These economic powerhouses also strengthen the communities where they operate and are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited."

"The World's Best Workplaces list casts an important spotlight on what employees believe are today's exceptional workplaces, companies and organization where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

To learn more about Viatris' culture that supports wellbeing and embraces the diverse perspectives of its colleagues worldwide, please visit its careers site . You can also learn more by reading its 2024 Sustainability Report, which outlines the company's 2024 achievements and progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Our People, the Environment and the Community.

Being named to the Fortune's World's Best Workplaces 2025 list follows Viatris' recent inclusion on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2025, TIME's list of World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 and Forbes' list of World's Top Companies for Women 2024. The Company has also received Great Place to Work® certifications and Top Employers certifications in multiple countries, among other notable recognitions.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and X.

About the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™

Great Place To Work selected the World's Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing more than 9 million confidential survey responses, representing the experiences of 25 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2024 or early 2025, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide. Read the full methodology . To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

