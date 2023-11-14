Viatris to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced the company will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, UK on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Smith, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will represent the Company in a fireside chat scheduled at 4:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. GMT.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time. 

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisIncLinkedInInstagram and YouTube

