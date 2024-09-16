Viatris to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

News provided by

Viatris Inc.

Sep 16, 2024, 16:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Smith and other Company executives will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same date to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 844.308.3344 or 412.317.1896 for international callers. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India.  Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Viatris Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Cash Tender Offers

Viatris Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Cash Tender Offers

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS, "Viatris" or the "Company") announced today that the previously announced cash tender offers (the "Any and All Tender...
Viatris Announces the Pricing Terms of Pending Any and All Cash Tender Offers

Viatris Announces the Pricing Terms of Pending Any and All Cash Tender Offers

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS, "Viatris" or the "Company") announced today the pricing terms of the previously announced cash tender offers (the "Any...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics