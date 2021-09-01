VIAVI Advances Commitment to Sustainable, Inclusive and Ethical Stewardship in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, demonstrating its commitment to creating a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and enhancing sustainable business practices and community engagement by maintaining strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Environment

VIAVI's environmental initiatives tackle issues spanning climate change and sustainability, and include focus areas like energy efficiency, materials sourcing, water conservation, carbon reduction, and waste management.

In 2021, VIAVI established a Global Environmental Policy, setting forth its core commitments to sustainability.

Over the past five years, the company has reduced its global carbon footprint by approximately one-third.

VIAVI is engaged in a number of sustainability projects across its global sites, including: use of reclaimed water and exploration of the use of solar panels in the planned Chandler, Arizona facility; and is planning to take its Suzhou, China site 100% renewable in the next two years, which the company estimates could decrease carbon dioxide emissions by over 2,000 tons.

Social

As an international company, VIAVI drives continuous improvement in the diversity, equity and inclusion of its people capital ecosystem – employees, partners, vendors, and board of directors.

In 2021, VIAVI established a Global Human and Labor Rights Policy, setting forth its unwavering commitment to universal, fundamental human rights and dignity of labor. VIAVI also established DEI pillars with specific goals in the areas of Leadership, Culture and Talent, including supporting employees through training and leadership development initiatives as well as leveraging early-career programs to help identify and attract diverse candidates early on.

In partnership with the Silicon Valley Foundation, the company expanded its Employee Disaster Relief Program to include a broader set of events that are eligible for grant relief, including COVID-19. When urgent support was needed following the surge in COVID-19 cases in India , we responded with grants to support employees and their families.

, we responded with grants to support employees and their families. VIAVI joined the Global Taskforce on Pandemic Response, a broad coalition of companies and businesses working together to coordinate assistance to COVID-19 surges around the world. In this alliance, the company donated $50,000 to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to provide immediate assistance to India for ventilators, oxygen concentrators and employee support.

Governance

VIAVI furthered its commitment to the highest standards of business ethics and corporate governance, including demonstrated business practices, tools, training, and communications.

VIAVI added two highly respected female industry experts to the Board of Directors in the past three years.

Forty-four percent of the Board is female or from an underrepresented minority, and VIAVI is in compliance with NASDAQ and SEC diversity requirements.

Board members are elected on an annual basis, and average Board tenure is approximately seven years, with over 40% of the Board having five years or less of tenure.

All VIAVI employees and the Board of Directors are expected to adhere to our comprehensive Code of Business Conduct and receive training annually on the Code as well as other important governance and compliance topics.

"The VIAVI Executive Leadership Team and the Board of Directors have made great strides in expanding our robust CSR and ESG initiatives, all the while widening our understanding of diversity to embrace not only identity, but also the practices and behaviors that create the right environment for people to succeed," said Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO, VIAVI. "We have successfully transformed VIAVI into a formidable market leader in many of the most exciting technology growth areas in the market today. We remain focused on helping our customers succeed and recognize that steadfast focus on CSR and ESG accelerates our ability to deliver on that promise."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

Investor Relations

Bill Ong

+1 (408) 404-4512

[email protected]

Press & Industry Analysts

Amit Malhotra

+1 (202) 341-8624

[email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

Related Links

https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us

