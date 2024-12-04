VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz Enable SKY Perfect JSAT "Universal NTN Innovation Lab"

Wireless network testbed chosen for technical testing to 3GPP 5G NTN standards

CHANDLER, Ariz. and MUNICH, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) today announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY Perfect JSAT) has selected their joint Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) testbed for its recently unveiled "Universal NTN Innovation Lab" (NTN Lab). SKY Perfect JSAT is a pioneer in satellite communications, the largest provider of multichannel pay TV broadcast services in Japan, and operates the largest satellite communications business in Asia.

Joint NTN Testbed from VIAVI Solutions and Rohde & Schwarz. Image courtesy of SKY Perfect JSAT.

Launched in November 2024, the NTN Lab at the Yokohama Satellite Control Center (YSCC) is an environment equipped for technical NTN testing. The NTN Lab will serve as a testing hub for the realization of the "Universal NTN", a pioneering concept aiming to deliver robust and reliable connectivity anywhere, anytime. Universal NTN leverages Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) and non-GEO satellites, and High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) with technology that enables automatic routing to the optimal communication path.

Supporting the SKY Perfect JSAT NTN Lab, VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz have delivered a joint NTN testbed covering Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and GEO satellites. Use cases include: validating end-to-end connectivity and performance; measuring quality of service over large coverage areas with different types of User Equipment (UEs); end user application performance while coping with distance, speed and mobility of both satellite and UE; and reliability and stability. The testbed includes:

The VIAVI TM500-AS2, a streamlined version of the flagship used by global network equipment manufacturers for base station testing, fully supporting the 3GPP protocol including Doppler and delay pre-compensation

The R&S CMX500 mobile communication network tester, with channel emulation and fading in a single box, including all 3GPP fading profiles

The VIAVI TeraVM Real Data Applications (RDA) engine, enabling rich and realistic application and traffic scenarios to test system performance under varying conditions.

Initially, testing at the NTN Lab will target GEO satellites operating in the Ku-band to enable high-capacity, wide-bandwidth communications. The NTN Lab's initiatives will focus on 5G NTN technologies and support the development of new communication technologies utilizing satellite communications.

"We are proud to work with our partners to launch Japan's first geostationary satellite-based 5G NTN demonstration," said Hiroyuki Yagihashi, Deputy Group President of Business Innovation Group, SKY Perfect JSAT. "We deeply appreciate the support and advanced technology provided by partners such as VIAVI Solutions and Rohde & Schwarz. We look forward to accelerating the technology demonstration and use case development, paving the way for significant progress in commercializing the NTN business. We are very excited about this collaboration."

"We are excited to deliver validation solutions for SKY Perfect JSAT, to support their ambitions as the largest satellite operator in Asia," said Jonus Chen, Regional Vice President, North Asia, VIAVI. "We are also pleased that our partnership with Rohde & Schwarz on the NTN testbed is fulfilling operator requirements for critical testing of satellite and HAPS networks and the traffic that runs across them."

"It fills us at Rohde & Schwarz with pride and honor to empower SKY Perfect JSAT's Universal NTN Innovation Lab with our state-of-the-art solutions, in collaboration with VIAVI," said Alexander Pabst, Vice President of Wireless Communications at Rohde & Schwarz. "By testing Ku-Band and 5G NTN technology as defined in 3GPP Release 19, we are standing at the cutting-edge of technology. This project reinforces our commitment for innovative and reliable solutions that pave the way for seamless, high-quality connectivity based on satellite communications."

About SKY Perfect JSAT

SKY Perfect JSAT, Asia's largest geostationary satellite operator, has delivered reliable communications and broadcasting solutions for over 35 years. Our Space Business provides satellite coverage from North America to the Indian Ocean, supporting both commercial and governmental connectivity needs. We are expanding the Space Intelligence Business by leveraging satellite data and developing the non-terrestrial network "Universal NTN," enhancing connectivity, disaster preparedness, contributing to national security, and advancing toward a super-smart society. In the Media Business, we operate Japan's "SKY PerfecTV!" Multi-channel Pay-TV platform and extend services through the Fiber-optic Alliance Business and tailored Media Solutions. We're also exploring Connected TV and Web3-related operations to drive growth in the evolving media landscape. Learn more: SKY Perfect JSAT Group Website (https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en), Space Business Website: (https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/jsat/en/).

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated a net revenue of EUR 2.93 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had more than 14,400 employees worldwide.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

