VIAVI Announces CFO Resignation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") announced today that the board of directors has accepted the resignation of Henk Derksen as VIAVI's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective August 25, 2023. Mr. Derksen is resigning from his position and plans to return to Europe to pursue a new opportunity. His resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with VIAVI on any matter relating to VIAVI's operations, policies or practices.

Mr. Derksen plans to depart the Company on September 30, 2023, and has informed VIAVI that he is committed to an orderly transition of his duties. Effective October 1, 2023, and until a permanent successor has been identified, VIAVI's Board has appointed Pam Avent, currently VIAVI's Global Controller, to serve as its interim CFO.

"I am sorry to see Henk leave. However, I understand and respect his personal situation and objectives. I thank him for his immense contribution and support during the past two and a half years and wish him success in his future endeavors," said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer of VIAVI. Khaykin added, "We have initiated a search for Henk's successor."

