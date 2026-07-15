VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

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VIAVI Financials

Jul 15, 2026, 16:30 ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results for the period ended June 27, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

1 (833) 461-5787

Toll Dial-In Number:

1 (585) 542-9983

Conference ID:

687 725 628

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI PerspectivesLinkedIn and YouTube.

Investors Contact:
Vibhuti Nayar, 408-404-6305; [email protected]
Press Contact:
Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

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