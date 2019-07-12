VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

VIAVI Financials

Jul 12, 2019, 07:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results for the period ended June 29, 2019, on Thursday August 15, 2019, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.  A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors.   The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted at www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free:

833-245-9658

International:

647-689-4230

Conference ID:

8802509


Replay of the call:

Dial-In:

416-621-4642

Toll-Free:

800-585-8367

Conference ID:

8802509

Start date:

August 15, 2019 4:30pm PT

End date:

August 22, 2019 8:59pm PT

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com
Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

Related Links

http://www.viavisolutions.com

Also from this source

VIAVI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results...

VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

VIAVI Financials

Jul 12, 2019, 07:00 ET