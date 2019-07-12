VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results
Jul 12, 2019, 07:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results for the period ended June 29, 2019, on Thursday August 15, 2019, after the close of market.
The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted at www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section.
|
To participate via telephone:
|
Toll-Free:
|
833-245-9658
|
International:
|
647-689-4230
|
Conference ID:
|
8802509
|
Replay of the call:
|
Dial-In:
|
416-621-4642
|
Toll-Free:
|
800-585-8367
|
Conference ID:
|
8802509
|
Start date:
|
August 15, 2019 4:30pm PT
|
End date:
|
August 22, 2019 8:59pm PT
About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com
Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com
SOURCE VIAVI Financials
Share this article