VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

VIAVI Financials

07:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal third quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018, on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.  A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors.  The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted at www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free:

833-245-9658

International:

647-689-4230

Conference ID:

7958445

Replay of the call:      

Dial-In:

416-621-4542

Toll-Free:

800-585-8367

Conference ID:

7958445

Start date:

May 3, 2018 4:30pm PT

End date:

May 10, 2018 8:59pm PT

About Viavi Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:

Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com 

Press Contact:

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-date-for-fiscal-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300629189.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

