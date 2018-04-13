VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted at www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone: Toll-Free: 833-245-9658 International: 647-689-4230 Conference ID: 7958445

Replay of the call: Dial-In: 416-621-4542 Toll-Free: 800-585-8367 Conference ID: 7958445 Start date: May 3, 2018 4:30pm PT End date: May 10, 2018 8:59pm PT

About Viavi Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

