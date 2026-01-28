VIAVI Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) today reported results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 27, 2025 with the following highlights.

Second Quarter

Net revenue of $369.3 million, up $98.5 million or 36.4% year-over-year

GAAP operating margin of 3.1%, down 510 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating margin of 19.3%, up 440 bps year-over-year

GAAP net loss of $48.1 million, down $57.2 million or 628.6% year-over-year

Non-GAAP net income of $51.5 million, up $22.1 million or 75.2% year-over-year

up or GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.21), down $0.25 or 625.0% year-over-year

down Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.22, up $0.09 or 69.2% year-over-year

"VIAVI's performance for the second quarter came in at the high end of our guidance, driven by strength across most of our end markets. We expect the strong momentum and demand in the data center ecosystem and aerospace and defense applications to continue driving our anticipated growth this calendar year," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Overview:

The tables below (in millions, except percentage and per share data) provide comparisons of quarterly results to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. A full reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures included in the tables is contained in this release under the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures."

Fiscal Second Quarter Ended December 27, 2025



GAAP Results

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

FY 2026

FY 2026

FY 2025

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $ 369.3

$ 299.1

$ 270.8

23.5 %

36.4 % Gross margin 57.0 %

56.5 %

59.4 %

50 bps

(240) bps Operating margin 3.1 %

2.5 %

8.2 %

60 bps

(510) bps Income from operations $ 11.4

$ 7.6

$ 22.2

50.0 %

(48.6) % Net (loss) income per share (0.21)

(0.10)

0.04

(110.0) %

(625.0) %









































Non-GAAP Results

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

FY 2026

FY 2026

FY 2025

Q/Q

Y/Y Gross margin 61.8 %

60.0 %

61.1 %

180 bps

70 bps Operating margin 19.3 %

15.7 %

14.9 %

360 bps

440 bps Income from operations $ 71.4

$ 47.1

$ 40.4

51.6 %

76.7 % Earnings per share 0.22

0.15

0.13

46.7 %

69.2 %









































Net Revenue by Segment

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

FY 2026

FY 2026

FY 2025

Q/Q

Y/Y Network and Service Enablement $ 291.5

$ 216.0

$ 199.9

35.0 %

45.8 % Optical Security and Performance Products 77.8

83.1

70.9

(6.4) %

9.7 % Total $ 369.3

$ 299.1

$ 270.8

23.5 %

36.4 %

Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 46.3%, 29.3% and 24.4%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended December 27, 2025.

As of December 27, 2025, the Company held $772.1 million in total cash, short-term investments and short-term restricted cash.

As of December 27, 2025, the Company had $49.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.625% Senior Convertible Notes, $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes, $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Senior Notes and $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of Term Loan B with a total net carrying value of $1,275.1 million.

During the fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2025, the Company generated $42.5 million of cash flows from operations.

Restructuring Plan

On January 23, 2026, the Company approved a restructuring plan (the "Plan") to improve operational efficiencies, better align the Company's workforce with current business needs and strategic growth opportunities and includes integration of recently acquired businesses. The Plan includes a global workforce reduction, facilities rationalization and asset write-offs.

The Company expects approximately 5% of its global workforce to be affected. The Company estimates it will incur total charges of approximately $32 million in connection with the Plan, including approximately $24 million in cash expenditures, primarily related to employee severance and related costs. The Company expects to recognize the majority of these charges by the end of June 2026 with the Plan substantially completed by the end of calendar 2026. The Company anticipates the Plan to result in approximately $30 million in annualized cost savings upon completion.

The amount and timing of the financial impact may differ from the initial estimates provided.

Business Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ending March 28, 2026, the Company expects net revenue to be between $386 million to $400 million and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.22 to $0.24.

With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled GAAP net (loss) income per share to non-GAAP EPS in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including certain charges related to restructuring, acquisition, integration and related charges. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors.

The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise specified.

-SELECTED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA -

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 27,

2025

December 28,

2024

December 27,

2025

December 28,

2024 Net revenue $ 369.3

$ 270.8

$ 668.4

$ 509.0 Cost of revenues 146.2

106.7

269.4

205.5 Amortization of acquired technologies 12.5

3.3

19.4

6.6 Gross profit 210.6

160.8

379.6

296.9 Operating expenses:













Research and development 65.9

52.1

121.9

101.5 Selling, general and administrative 127.1

84.3

231.3

158.4 Amortization of other intangibles 6.3

1.0

7.8

2.1 Restructuring and related (benefits) charges (0.1)

1.2

(0.4)

1.2 Total operating expenses 199.2

138.6

360.6

263.2 Income from operations 11.4

22.2

19.0

33.7 Interest and other (expense) income, net (34.8)

3.9

(37.3)

7.1 Interest expense (15.3)

(7.5)

(22.7)

(15.0) (Loss) income before income taxes and equity investment earnings (38.7)

18.6

(41.0)

25.8 Provision for income taxes 9.7

9.5

28.7

18.5 Equity investment earnings 0.3

—

0.2

— Net (loss) income $ (48.1)

$ 9.1

$ (69.5)

$ 7.3















Net (loss) income per share:













Basic $ (0.21)

$ 0.04

$ (0.31)

$ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.21)

$ 0.04

$ (0.31)

$ 0.03















Shares used in per share calculations:













Basic 223.9

222.0

223.4

222.0 Diluted 223.9

224.8

223.4

224.4



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



December 27, 2025

June 28, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 765.5

$ 423.6 Short-term investments 1.9

1.7 Restricted cash 4.7

3.7 Accounts receivable, net 284.6

261.0 Inventories, net 141.0

117.9 Prepayments and other current assets 80.9

77.3 Total current assets 1,278.6

885.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 227.4

231.9 Goodwill, net 704.4

595.7 Intangibles, net 418.6

131.6 Deferred income taxes 78.5

87.2 Other non-current assets 70.3

62.2 Total assets $ 2,777.8

$ 1,993.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 91.4

$ 68.8 Accrued payroll and related expenses 80.1

63.6 Deferred revenue 83.6

74.1 Accrued expenses 24.5

28.7 Short-term debt 53.4

246.2 Other current liabilities 156.6

108.3 Total current liabilities 489.6

589.7 Long-term debt 1,221.7

396.3 Other non-current liabilities 232.2

227.6 Total liabilities 1,943.5

1,213.6 Total stockholders' equity 834.3

780.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,777.8

$ 1,993.8



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended December 27, 2025

















Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 291.5

$ 77.8

$ —

$ 369.3















Gross profit $ 188.6

$ 39.5

$ (17.5)

$ 210.6 Gross margin 64.7 %

50.8 %





57.0 %















Operating income $ 45.4

$ 26.0

$ (60.0)

$ 11.4 Operating margin 15.6 %

33.4 %





3.1 %

































Three Months Ended December 28, 2024

















Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 199.9

$ 70.9

$ —

$ 270.8















Gross profit $ 129.5

$ 35.9

$ (4.6)

$ 160.8 Gross margin 64.8 %

50.6 %





59.4 %















Operating income $ 17.4

$ 23.0

$ (18.2)

$ 22.2 Operating margin 8.7 %

32.4 %





8.2 %

















































Six Months Ended December 27, 2025

















Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 507.5

$ 160.9

$ —

$ 668.4















Gross profit $ 324.7

$ 83.0

$ (28.1)

$ 379.6 Gross margin 64.0 %

51.6 %





56.8 %















Operating income $ 61.7

$ 56.8

$ (99.5)

$ 19.0 Operating margin 12.2 %

35.3 %





2.8 %

















































Six Months Ended December 28, 2024

















Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 359.3

$ 149.7

$ —

$ 509.0















Gross profit $ 226.6

$ 79.5

$ (9.2)

$ 296.9 Gross margin 63.1 %

53.1 %





58.3 %















Operating income $ 10.1

$ 54.2

$ (30.6)

$ 33.7 Operating margin 2.8 %

36.2 %





6.6 %



(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Measures from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Measures below for details of Other Items.



The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS financial measures as supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and believes providing this additional information allows investors to see Company results through the eyes of management, and better to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance and expenses and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology used by management to measure such performance. The Company uses the measures disclosed in this release to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to its competitors. Specifically, management uses these items to further its own understanding of the Company's core operating performance, which the Company believes represents its performance in the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of its operations. Accordingly, management excludes from core operating performance items such as those relating to certain purchase price accounting adjustments, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, amortization expense related to acquisition related inventory step-up, stock-based compensation, legal settlements, restructuring, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, certain investing and acquisition related expenses and other activities and income tax expenses or benefits that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities. The non-GAAP adjustments are outlined below.

Cost of revenues, costs of research and development and costs of selling, general and administrative: The Company's GAAP presentation of gross margin and operating expenses may include (i) additional depreciation and amortization from changes in estimated useful life and the write-down of certain property, plant and equipment and intangibles, (ii) charges such as severance, benefits and outplacement costs related to restructuring plans with a specific and defined term, (iii) costs for facilities not required for ongoing operations, and costs related to the relocation of certain equipment from these facilities and/or contract manufacturer facilities, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) amortization expense related to acquired intangibles, (vi) amortization expense related to acquisition related inventory step-up, (vii) changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (viii) acquisition related transaction and integration costs related to acquired entities, (ix) significant legal settlements and other contingencies and (x) other charges unrelated to our core operating performance comprised mainly of other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations, including transformational initiatives such as the implementation of simplified automated processes, site consolidations, and reorganizations. The Company excludes these items in calculating non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Non-cash interest expense and other expense: The Company excludes certain expenses, including loss on debt extinguishment, accretion of debt discount, and other non-cash activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities, when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Income tax expense or benefit: The Company excludes certain non-cash tax expense or benefit items, such as (i) the utilization of net operating losses (NOLs) where valuation allowances were released, (ii) intra-period tax allocation benefit and (iii) the tax effect for amortization of non-tax deductible intangible assets, in calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, preferable to, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating income is operating income. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating margin is operating margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income is net income. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP EPS is earnings per share.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024

Gross

Profit

Gross Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross Margin GAAP measures $ 210.6

57.0 %

$ 160.8

59.4 %

$ 379.6

56.8 %

$ 296.9

58.3 % Stock-based compensation 1.1

0.3 %

1.3

0.5 %

2.1

0.3 %

2.5

0.5 % Other charges unrelated to core operating performance 1.3

0.4 %

—

— %

1.4

0.2 %

0.1

— % Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up 2.6

0.7 %

—

— %

5.2

0.8 %

—

— % Amortization of intangibles 12.5

3.4 %

3.3

1.2 %

19.4

2.9 %

6.6

1.3 % Total related to Cost of Revenues 17.5

4.8 %

4.6

1.7 %

28.1

4.2 %

9.2

1.8 % Non-GAAP measures $ 228.1

61.8 %

$ 165.4

61.1 %

$ 407.7

61.0 %

$ 306.1

60.1 %

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income

Operating Margin GAAP measures $ 11.4

3.1 %

$ 22.2

8.2 %

$ 19.0

2.8 %

$ 33.7

6.6 % Stock-based compensation 13.9

3.7 %

13.7

5.1 %

27.3

4.1 %

26.4

5.2 % Change in fair value of contingent liability 10.8

2.9 %

(3.9)

(1.4) %

21.7

3.2 %

(7.4)

(1.4) % Acquisition and integration related charges 7.8

2.1 %

2.8

1.0 %

11.7

1.8 %

3.4

0.7 % Other charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance (1) 6.2

1.7 %

0.1

— %

6.8

1.0 %

(0.4)

(0.1) % Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up 2.6

0.7 %

—

— %

5.2

0.8 %

—

— % Amortization of intangibles 18.8

5.1 %

4.3

1.6 %

27.2

4.1 %

8.7

1.7 % Restructuring and related (benefits) charges (0.1)

— %

1.2

0.4 %

(0.4)

(0.1) %

1.2

0.2 % Litigation settlement —

— %

—

— %

—

— %

(1.3)

(0.3) % Total related to Cost of Revenues and Operating Expenses 60.0

16.2 %

18.2

6.7 %

99.5

14.9 %

30.6

6.0 % Non-GAAP measures $ 71.4

19.3 %

$ 40.4

14.9 %

$ 118.5

17.7 %

$ 64.3

12.6 %

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2024

Net (Loss) Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net (Loss) Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS GAAP measures $ (48.1)

$ (0.21)

$ 9.1

$ 0.04

$ (69.5)

$ (0.31)

$ 7.3

$ 0.03 Items reconciling GAAP Net Loss (Income) and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS:





























Stock-based compensation 13.9

0.06

13.7

0.06

27.3

0.12

26.4

0.12 Change in fair value of contingent liability 10.8

0.05

(3.9)

(0.02)

21.7

0.10

(7.4)

(0.03) Acquisition and integration related charges 7.8

0.03

2.8

0.01

11.7

0.05

3.4

0.02 Other charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance (1) 6.2

0.03

0.1

—

6.8

0.03

(0.4)

(0.01) Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up 2.6

0.01

—

—

5.2

0.02

—

— Amortization of intangibles 18.8

0.08

4.3

0.02

27.2

0.12

8.7

0.04 Restructuring and related (benefits) charges (0.1)

—

1.2

0.01

(0.4)

—

1.2

0.01 Litigation settlement —

—

—

—

—

—

(1.3)

(0.01) Non-cash interest expense and other expense (2) 39.4

0.17

1.1

0.01

44.2

0.19

2.2

0.01 Provision for income taxes 0.2

—

1.0

—

10.4

0.05

1.7

0.01 Total related to Net Income and EPS 99.6

0.43

20.3

0.09

154.1

0.68

34.5

0.16 Non-GAAP measures $ 51.5

$ 0.22

$ 29.4

$ 0.13

$ 84.6

$ 0.37

$ 41.8

$ 0.19 Shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP EPS



233.4





224.8





230.7





224.4



Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Included in the three and six months ended December 27, 2025 is $3.5 million of losses on disposal of long-lived assets, $2.1 million charge for restoration services for a VIAVI facility impacted by a fire and other charges unrelated to core operating performance. Included in the six months ended December 28, 2024 is a gain of $0.9 million on the sale of assets previously classified as held for sale and other charges unrelated to core operating performance of $0.5 million. (2) The Company incurred losses of $38.7 million and $42.5 million for the three and six months ended December 27, 2025, respectively, in connection with the extinguishment of certain 1.625% Senior Convertible Notes.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 27,

2025

December 28,

2024

December 27,

2025

December 28,

2024 GAAP Net (loss) income $ (48.1)

$ 9.1

$ (69.5)

$ 7.3 Interest and other expense (income), net (1) 34.8

(3.9)

37.3

(7.1) Interest expense 15.3

7.5

22.7

15.0 Provision for income taxes 9.7

9.5

28.7

18.5 Equity investment earnings (0.3)

—

(0.2)

— Depreciation 10.0

9.8

19.8

19.5 Amortization 18.8

4.3

27.2

8.7 EBITDA 40.2

36.3

66.0

61.9 Restructuring and related (benefits) charges (0.1)

1.2

(0.4)

1.2 Stock-based compensation 13.9

13.7

27.3

26.4 Change in fair value of contingent liability 10.8

(3.9)

21.7

(7.4) Acquisition and integration related charges 7.8

2.8

11.7

3.4 Other charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance (2) 6.2

—

6.7

(1.9) Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up 2.6

—

5.2

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 81.4

$ 50.1

$ 138.2

$ 83.6



Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) The Company incurred losses of $38.7 million and $42.5 million for the three and six months ended December 27, 2025, respectively, in connection with the extinguishment of certain 1.625% Senior Convertible Notes. (2) Included in the three and six months ended December 27, 2025 is $3.5 million of losses on disposal of long-lived assets, $2.1 million charge for restoration services for a VIAVI facility impacted by a fire and other charges unrelated to core operating performance. Included in the six months ended December 28, 2024 is a gain on litigation settlement of $1.3 million, a gain on the sale of assets previously classified as held for sale of $0.9 million and other charges unrelated to core operating performance of $0.3 million.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

SOURCE VIAVI Financials