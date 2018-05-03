VIAVI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Second quarter of fiscal 2018 net revenue was $201.8 million. GAAP net loss was $(3.7) million or $(0.02) per share. Non-GAAP net income was $20.2 million, or $0.09 per share.

Third quarter of fiscal 2017 net revenue was $196.0 million. GAAP net income was $26.0 million, or $0.11 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $21.9 million, or $0.09 per share.

"VIAVI exceeded its Q3 non-GAAP operating margin and EPS guidance range, excluding the financial contribution from the acquired business. Stronger performance by both the NSE and OSP business segments drove the results," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of the AvComm and Wireless Test and Measurement businesses of Cobham. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings in fiscal 4Q and we are excited about the growth opportunities in the emerging 5G wireless market and AvComm's military, public safety and avionics test markets."

Financial Overview:

The tables below (in millions, except percentage, and per share data) provide comparisons of quarterly results to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is contained in this release under the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures."

Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018



GAAP Results

Q3

Q2

Q3

Change

FY 2018

FY 2018

FY 2017

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $ 219.4



$ 201.8



$ 196.0



8.7 %

11.9 % Gross margin 56.4 %

57.5 %

59.7 %

(110) bps

(330) bps Operating margin 0.2 %

1.8 %

(7.8) %

(160) bps

800 bps Income (loss) from operations 0.4



3.7



(15.2)



(89.2) %

(102.6) % Net (loss) income per share (0.04)



(0.02)



0.11



(100.0) %

(136.4) %





Non-GAAP Results

Q3

Q2

Q3

Change

FY 2018

FY 2018

FY 2017

Q/Q

Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin 61.3 %

60.7 %

62.2 %

60 bps

(90) bps Non-GAAP operating margin 15.1 %

12.6 %

11.9 %

250 bps

320 bps Non-GAAP income from operations 33.2



25.4



23.4



30.7 %

41.9 % Non-GAAP net income per share 0.13



0.09



0.09



44.4 %

44.4 %



Net Revenue by Segment

Q3

% of Net

Q2

Q3

Change

FY 2018

revenue

FY 2018

FY 2017

Q/Q

Y/Y Network Enablement $ 127.0



57.9 %

$ 121.5



$ 103.4



4.5 %

22.8 % Service Enablement 30.1



13.7 %

32.1



28.7



(6.2) %

4.9 % Optical Security and Performance Products 62.3



28.4 %

48.2



63.9



29.3 %

(2.5) % Total $ 219.4



100.0 %

$ 201.8



$ 196.0



8.7 %

11.9 %

Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 44.2%, 29.2% and 26.6%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

and EMEA customers represented 44.2%, 29.2% and 26.6%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended . As of March 31, 2018 , the Company held $738.0 million in total cash and investments.

, the Company held in total cash and investments. As of March 31, 2018 , the Company had $888.5 million of total aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes, with net carrying value of $786.0 million . The Company had $428.5 million aggregate principal amount of 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes ("0.625% Notes"), after repurchasing $22.5 million of principal amount during the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 . The 0.625% Notes with net carrying value of $420.4 million as of March 31, 2018 was classified as current portion of long-term debt. The Company also had $460.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Senior Convertible Notes with a net carrying value of $365.6 million classified as long-term debt, net of current portion.

, the Company had of total aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes, with net carrying value of . The Company had aggregate principal amount of 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes ("0.625% Notes"), after repurchasing of principal amount during the fiscal quarter ended . The 0.625% Notes with net carrying value of as of was classified as current portion of long-term debt. The Company also had aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Senior Convertible Notes with a net carrying value of classified as long-term debt, net of current portion. During the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 , the Company generated $13.6 million of cash from operations.

Business Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 ending June 30, 2018, the Company expects net revenue to be between $243 million to $267 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $0.08 to $0.12.

Khaykin added, "Q4 operating margins in OSP are expected to be significantly down, driven by short-term underutilization of 3D Sensing manufacturing operation as our customers transition to the next year product cycle. The operations are expected to rebound in the September quarter and we expect a very strong first half fiscal year 2019 3D Sensing business. Together with continued recovery in Anti-Counterfeiting products demand, we expect OSP operating margins to rebound."

With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per share to GAAP net income (loss) per share in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including gain or loss on debt extinguishment and certain charges related to acquisition and integration. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss these results and other related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on May 3, 2018 in a live webcast, which will also be archived for replay on the Company's website at www.viavisolutions.com/investors. The Company will post supplementary slides outlining the Company's latest financial results on www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section concurrently with this earnings press release. This press release is being furnished as a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will be available at www.sec.gov.

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Solution Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise specified.

-SELECTED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA -

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Net revenue $ 219.4



$ 196.0



$ 616.4



$ 613.3

Cost of revenues 89.5



75.4



246.0



235.4

Amortization of acquired technologies 6.2



3.6



14.4



11.1

Gross profit 123.7



117.0



356.0



366.8

Operating expenses:













Research and development 32.1



34.1



91.1



106.1

Selling, general and administrative 86.4



76.2



235.5



228.5

Amortization of other intangibles 4.5



3.5



11.0



10.4

Restructuring and related charges 0.3



18.4



4.3



20.2

Total operating expenses 123.3



132.2



341.9



365.2

Income (loss) from operations 0.4



(15.2)



14.1



1.6

Interest and other income, net 3.5



5.0



6.6



10.1

(Loss) gain on sale of investments (0.1)



51.2



(0.1)



186.6

Interest expense (11.4)



(10.7)



(35.6)



(29.3)

(Loss) income before taxes (7.6)



30.3



(15.0)



169.0

Provision for income taxes 1.1



4.3



2.2



15.8

Net (loss) income $ (8.7)



$ 26.0



$ (17.2)



$ 153.2

















Net (loss) income per share:













Basic $ (0.04)



$ 0.11



$ (0.08)



$ 0.66

Diluted (0.04)



0.11



(0.08)



0.65

















Shares used in per share calculation - basic 226.3



229.4



227.3



230.8

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 226.3



234.6



227.3



235.9



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



March 31, 2018

July 1, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 534.3



$ 1,004.4

Short-term investments 196.2



432.2

Restricted cash 7.5



11.2

Accounts receivable, net 188.2



120.4

Inventories, net 104.2



48.0

Prepayments and other current assets 59.1



50.8

Total current assets 1,089.5



1,667.0

Property, plant and equipment, net 174.5



136.9

Goodwill 339.2



151.6

Intangibles, net 270.3



31.1

Deferred income taxes 119.1



109.5

Other non-current assets 14.6



14.4

Total assets $ 2,007.2



$ 2,110.5

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 55.8



$ 32.6

Accrued payroll and related expenses 49.2



43.8

Deferred revenue 68.1



60.2

Accrued expenses 35.6



30.8

Current portion of long-term debt 420.4



—

Other current liabilities 61.6



61.4

Total current liabilities 690.7



228.8

Long-term debt, net of current portion 365.6



931.4

Other non-current liabilities 192.3



163.9

Total stockholders' equity 758.6



786.4

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,007.2



$ 2,110.5



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 127.0



$ 30.1



$ 157.1



$ 62.3



$ —



$ 219.4

























Gross profit 80.9



20.7



101.6



32.8



(10.7)



123.7

Gross margin 63.7 %

68.8 %

64.7 %

52.6 %





56.4 %























Operating income







9.6



23.6



(32.8)



0.4

Operating margin







6.1 %

37.9 %





0.2 %































Three Months Ended April 1, 2017

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 103.4



$ 28.7



$ 132.1



$ 63.9



$ —



$ 196.0

























Gross profit 67.5



17.7



85.2



36.7



(4.9)



117.0

Gross margin 65.3 %

61.7 %

64.5 %

57.4 %





59.7 %























Operating income







(4.4)



27.8



(38.6)



(15.2)

Operating margin







(3.3) %

43.5 %





(7.8) %































Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 360.3



$ 91.2



$ 451.5



$ 164.9



$ —



$ 616.4

























Gross profit 225.3



63.6



288.9



90.4



(23.3)



356.0

Gross margin 62.5 %

69.7 %

64.0 %

54.8 %





57.8 %























Operating income







24.8



63.2



(73.9)



14.1

Operating margin







5.5 %

38.3 %





2.3 %































Nine Months Ended April 1, 2017

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 339.0



$ 105.7



$ 444.7



$ 168.6



$ —



$ 613.3

























Gross profit 219.5



66.1



285.6



96.5



(15.3)



366.8

Gross margin 64.7 %

62.5 %

64.2 %

57.2 %





59.8 %























Operating income







5.7



72.1



(76.2)



1.6

Operating margin







1.3 %

42.8 %





0.3 %



(1) Other items include stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and other charges unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisted of acquisition related costs, amortization of inventory step-up, loss on disposal of long-lived assets and Company specific charges related to the separation.



The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA financial measures as supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance. The Company uses the measures disclosed in this release to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to its competitors. Specifically, management uses these items to further its own understanding of the Company's core operating performance, which the Company believes represent its performance in the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of its operations. Accordingly, management excludes from core operating performance items such as those relating to acquisition, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and inventory step-up, stock-based compensation, restructuring, separation costs, and certain investing expenses and non-cash activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and customary course activities. Additionally, the Company excludes the results of discontinued operations in calculating non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for all periods reported. The Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance as the Company is no longer active in its discontinued operations.

The Company believes providing this additional information allows investors to see Company results through the eyes of management. The Company further believes that providing this information allows investors to better understand the Company's financial performance and, importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

The non-GAAP adjustments described in this release have historically been excluded by the Company from its non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP adjustments, and the basis for excluding them, are outlined below.

Cost of revenues, costs of research and development and costs of selling, general and administrative: The Company's GAAP presentation of gross margin and operating expenses may include (i) additional depreciation and amortization from changes in estimated useful life and the write-down of certain property, equipment and intangibles that have been identified for disposal but remained in use until the date of disposal, (ii) workforce related charges such as severance, retention bonuses and employee relocation costs related to formal restructuring plans, (iii) costs for facilities not required for ongoing operations, and costs related to the relocation of certain equipment from these facilities and/or contract manufacturer facilities, (iv) stock-based compensation, and (v) other charges unrelated to our core operating performance comprising mainly of acquisition, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and inventory step-up, integration, litigation and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations, including Company specific incremental charges for professional fees and additional personnel costs to complete the separation as well as transformational initiatives such as the implementation of simplified automated processes, site consolidations, and reorganizations. The Company excludes these items in calculating non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance.

Amortization of intangibles: The Company includes amortization expense related to intangibles in its GAAP presentation of cost of revenues and operating expense. The Company excludes these significant non-cash items in calculating non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, because it believes doing so provides investors a clearer and more consistent view of the Company's core operating performance in terms of cost of revenues and operating expenses.

Non-cash interest expense and other expense: The Company incurred non-cash interest expense accretion of the debt discount on its convertible debt instruments. The Company incurred a loss in connection with repurchasing certain of its 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes which was recorded in interest and other income, net, in compliance with the authoritative guidance. The Company eliminates these items in calculating non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, because it believes that in so doing, it can provide investors a clearer and more consistent view of the Company's core operating performance.

Gain or loss on sale of available for-sale investments: The Company has sold available-for-sale investments and includes the impact of these activities in its GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share. The Company's core business does not include making financial investments in third parties. Moreover, the amount and timing of gains and losses on the sale of available-for-sale investments are unpredictable. Consequently, the Company excludes these items in calculating non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and adjusted EBITDA because it believes gains or losses on these sales are not related to the Company's ongoing core business and operating performance.

Income tax expense or benefit: The Company excludes certain non-cash tax expense or benefit items, such as the utilization of net operating losses where valuation allowances were released, intra-period tax allocation benefit and other significant events, such as impact of US tax reform enacted in December 2017 and the spin-off of Lumentum. The Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance.

Interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other adjustments: The Company's EBITDA calculation primarily excludes interest and other income (expense), interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other items that are not part of its core operating performance described above. The Company's adjusted EBITDA excludes items in addition to the items excluded from the EBITDA calculation such as stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, restructuring and related charges (benefits), gain or loss on sale of available for-sale investments and other charges related to activities that are not part of its core operating performance described above. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a good indicator of the Company's core operational cash flow.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) per share. The Company believes these GAAP measures alone are not indicative of its core operating expenses and performance.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin GAAP measures $ 123.7



56.4 %

$ 117.0



59.7 %

$ 356.0



57.8 %

$ 366.8



59.8 % Stock-based compensation 0.8



0.3 %

0.7



0.4 %

2.4



0.4 %

2.7



0.4 % Other charges unrelated to core operating performance (1) 3.7



1.7 %

0.6



0.3 %

6.5



1.0 %

1.5



0.2 % Amortization of intangibles 6.2



2.9 %

3.6



1.8 %

14.4



2.3 %

11.1



1.9 % Total related to Cost of Revenue 10.7



4.9 %

4.9



2.5 %

23.3



3.7 %

15.3



2.5 % Non-GAAP measures $ 134.4



61.3 %

$ 121.9



62.2 %

$ 379.3



61.5 %

$ 382.1



62.3 %



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin GAAP measures $ 0.4



0.2 %

$ (15.2)



(7.8) %

$ 14.1



2.3 %

$ 1.6



0.3 % Stock-based compensation 7.6



3.4 %

8.1



4.1 %

22.8



3.7 %

25.9



4.2 % Other charges unrelated to core operating performance (1) 14.2



6.5 %

5.0



2.6 %

21.4



3.5 %

8.6



1.4 % Amortization of intangibles 10.7



4.9 %

7.1



3.6 %

25.4



4.1 %

21.5



3.5 % Restructuring and related charges 0.3



0.1 %

18.4



9.4 %

4.3



0.7 %

20.2



3.3 % Total related to Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses 32.8



14.9 %

38.6



19.7 %

73.9



12.0 %

76.2



12.4 % Non-GAAP measures $ 33.2



15.1 %

$ 23.4



11.9 %

$ 88.0



14.3 %

$ 77.8



12.7 %



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

Net (loss)

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

Income

Diluted

EPS GAAP measures $ (8.7)



$ (0.04)



$ 26.0



$ 0.11



$ (17.2)



$ (0.08)



$ 153.2



$ 0.65

Items reconciling GAAP net (loss) income and EPS to non-GAAP net income and EPS:





































Stock-based compensation 7.6



0.03



8.1



0.03



22.8



0.10



25.9



0.11

Other charges unrelated to core operating performance (1) 14.2



0.06



5.0



0.02



21.4



0.09



8.6



0.04

Amortization of intangibles 10.7



0.05



7.1



0.03



25.4



0.11



21.5



0.09

Restructuring and related charges 0.3



—



18.4



0.08



4.3



0.02



20.2



0.09

Loss (gain) on sale of investments (2) 0.1



—



(51.2)



(0.22)



0.1



—



(186.6)



(0.79)

Non-cash interest expense and other expense 8.4



0.04



7.9



0.03



29.7



0.13



21.9



0.09

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3.4)



(0.01)



0.6



—



(11.8)



(0.05)



2.5



0.01

Total related to net income (loss) and EPS 37.9



0.17



(4.1)



(0.02)



91.9



0.40



(86.0)



(0.36)

Non-GAAP measures $ 29.2



$ 0.13



$ 21.9



$ 0.09



$ 74.7



$ 0.32



$ 67.2



$ 0.28









































Shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP EPS



228.8







234.6







230.5







235.9





Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding



(1) During the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018 and April 1, 2017, other charges unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisted of acquisition related costs, amortization of inventory step-up, loss on disposal of long-lived assets and Company specific charges related to the separation. (2) During the three and nine months ended April 1, 2017, the Company sold 1.3 million shares and 6.9 million shares, respectively of the 11.7 million shares of Lumentum common stock which was retained as part of the separation of Lumentum. The Company recognized a realized gain of $51.2 million and $186.5 million on the sale.



The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 GAAP net (loss) income $ (8.7)



$ 26.0

$ (17.2)



$ 153.2

Interest and other income, net (3.5)



(5.0)

(6.6)



(10.1)

Interest expense 11.4



10.7

35.6



29.3

Provision for income taxes 1.1



4.3

2.2



15.8

Depreciation 8.8



6.7

25.5



22.2

Amortization 10.7



7.1

25.4



21.5

EBITDA 19.8



49.8

64.9



231.9

Loss (gain) on sale of investments (1) 0.1



(51.2)

0.1



(186.6)

Costs related to restructuring and related charges 0.3



18.4

4.3



20.2

Costs related to stock-based compensation 7.6



8.1

22.8



25.9

Other charges unrelated to core operating performance (2) 14.2



5.0

21.4



8.6

Adjusted EBITDA $ 42.0



$ 30.1

$ 113.5



$ 100.0







(1) During the three and nine months ended April 1, 2017, the Company sold 1.3 million shares and 6.9 million shares, respectively of the 11.7 million shares of Lumentum common stock which was retained as part of the separation of Lumentum. The Company recognized a realized gain of $51.2 million and $186.5 million on the sale.



(2) During the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018 and April 1, 2017, other charges unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisted of acquisition related costs, amortization of inventory step-up, loss on disposal of long-lived assets and Company specific charges related to the separation.



The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

