VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service For Open RAN (VALOR) Supports Open Radio Unit (O-RU) Commercialization and Innovation

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR™) has released O-RU conformance, performance, security and subsystem interoperability tests based on O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications. The services offered are ideally suited to the needs of radio manufacturers planning to bid for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF) Second Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO 2), which focuses on Open Radio Unit (O-RU) Commercialization and Innovation.

For radio manufacturers, VALOR provides an on-demand test suite including O-RU conformance, performance, security and interoperability testing. In addition, leveraging a full set of golden O-RAN compliant O-RUs, O-DUs and O-CUs provided by several reputable partners and a large RF anechoic chamber, VALOR offers Massive MIMO and beamforming over-the-air (OTA) validation including system-level Massive MIMO performance testing for up to 16 parallel spatial layers.

VALOR, made possible by a $21.7 million grant from the first PWSCIF Notice of Funding Opportunity, provides fully automated, open and impartial testing and integration for Open RAN. VALOR provides a pathway to certification in the U.S. for new entrants, startups and academia. Access to VALOR is free for academic institutions and NTIA co-grantees, subject to availability. This allows O-RU vendors to level-up their testing and validation to the comprehensive performance requirements needed by mobile network operators (MNOs) to deploy their equipment at scale as required by NOFO 2.

VALOR is based on VIAVI's industry-leading NITRO® Wireless Open RAN Test Suite, including the TM500 and TeraVM test platforms. The TM500 O-RU Tester enhances legacy conformance test tools with its Direct Performance Test capabilities such as uplink and downlink data performance and capacity testing. VIAVI also offers Test-as-a-Service (TaaS) supporting short-term and time-sensitive 5G and Open RAN projects. Available to major NEMs and CSPs, the TaaS offering provides a complementary alternative to handle peaks in lab demand with customers' in-house testing approach.

For over 100 years, VIAVI Solutions has been directly involved in testing, assuring and securing the largest communications networks around the globe, and validating network products for all Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers. The company plays an active role in specifications development through leadership positions in O-RAN ALLIANCE and TIP. VIAVI has participated in every global Open RAN PlugFest, providing benchmarking and validation for five years across all countries.

"VIAVI is honored to have the NTIA's trust in awarding us the grant for VALOR, which will make Open RAN testing accessible, affordable, and sustainable for the entire ecosystem," said Dr. Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "As leaders in Open RAN specifications development and wireless network testing for the largest network operators and equipment manufacturers, we look forward to partnering across the industry to realize the vision of Open Radio Commercialization and Innovation."

