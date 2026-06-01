VIAVI Introduces GNSS-Disciplined Oscillator for Precision Timing in Size, Weight and Power-Constrained Platforms

µPNT GDO-1000 is the smallest, lowest-power package for precision timing with microsecond-class 24-hour holdover from a MEMS-based oscillator

Ultra-compact design – no larger than a postage stamp and weighing under 4 grams

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has announced the launch of the µPNT GDO-1000, a new GNSS-disciplined oscillator built in the M.2 B-key form factor. Measuring just 22mm x 42mm, the size of a postage stamp, and weighing less than 4 grams, the GDO-1000 is designed for platforms requiring accurate timing in places where traditional timing modules do not fit or are too power-hungry, including defense and airborne platforms, unmanned systems, data center cards and communications equipment.

µPNT GDO-1000 is the smallest, lowest-power package for precision timing with microsecond-class 24-hour holdover from a MEMS-based oscillator

GNSS interference has become a persistent and ongoing operational concern. Dual-frequency L1/L5 reception is increasingly specified in defense and critical infrastructure procurements as a baseline requirement. Demand for compact, low-power precision timing continues to grow across multiple markets, especially as warfighters and unmanned platforms limit payload to stay agile, and customers who designed in chip-scale atomic clocks (CSACs) face cost and lead-time pressure.

The µPNT GDO-1000 addresses these challenges through a unique combination of capabilities:

Dual-frequency L1/L5 GNSS reception with microsecond-class 24-hour holdover, enabling precise, resilient timing in compromised conditions

The M.2 B-key form factor drops into modern compute platforms, time appliance cards and embedded systems without custom mechanical design, all while drawing approximately half a watt

Patented AI and ML algorithms developed by the Jackson Labs team, now part of VIAVI, predict and compensate for oscillator behavior across environmental conditions

The Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) oscillator delivers better thermal stability across the full military temperature range than traditional quartz Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillators (OCXOs), with sustained phase noise and Allan Deviation performance under vibration and shock

Accepts an external 1PPS input, allowing it to be disciplined by M-Code GPS, alternative navigation sources, or other external references without hardware modification

Multiple 1PPS and low-phase-noise 10MHz coaxial inputs and outputs for system integration flexibility, despite its miniature size

"Until now, customers needing reliable timing in compact systems have had to choose between two suboptimal options. CSACs are expensive and supply-constrained. Full-size OCXO-based timing solutions are too large and power-hungry for many modern platforms," said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Aerospace & Defense, VIAVI. "The GDO-1000 offers a new path that doesn't force customers to compromise. Its holdover performance approaches what customers expect from atomic-class clocks, in a module that fits on a standard M.2 slot and draws approximately half a watt."

The GDO-1000 will be on display at VIAVI Booth 407 at the 2026 Joint Navigation Conference from June 1-4 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. As part of the event technical program, Lisa Perdue and Nino De Falcis of VIAVI will speak about a New Cesium-Less ePRTC Solution to Provide Timing for Homeland Critical Infrastructure.

About VIAVI PNT

VIAVI Solutions delivers a breakthrough solution for GPS/GNSS-denied environments, combining resilient timing from Jackson Labs with precision navigation from Inertial Labs. Backed by advanced sensor fusion, this combination of GNSS transcoding with exceptional holdover and precision dead reckoning provides unmatched reliability, security and effortless operation when it matters most.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

Grand Bridges

Emma Jenkins

[email protected]

+1 415 800 4529

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions