VIAVI Joins the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance as Strategic Member

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced it has joined the Strategic Board of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA). VIAVI participation adds a test equipment provider to the OSA board and opens a new chapter in the relationship that OSA maintains with the O-RAN ALLIANCE and the open RAN stakeholders. This also marks a significant milestone in advancing open-source initiatives within the telecommunications industry.

OpenAirInterface (OAI), known for its pioneering efforts in open-source software for 4G and 5G networks has recently assumed a key role in the path towards multivendor open RAN solutions by providing its O-CU and O-DU software for interoperability with the O-RUs from the industrial partners. This role, visible in O-RAN plugfests and other reference design showcases, is expected to significantly advance through this engagement with VIAVI, as a professional testing company's software can be constantly leveraged to improve the quality of the OAI open source components.

For over 100 years, VIAVI has been directly involved in testing, assuring, and securing the largest communications networks around the globe, and validating network products for all Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers. The company plays an active role in specifications development across 3GPP, O-RAN ALLIANCE, and TIP. VIAVI has participated in every global Open RAN PlugFest, providing benchmarking and validation, and now offers the most comprehensive test suite in the industry, including lab validation, field deployment, and service assurance.

OSA welcomes VIAVI as a valuable contributor to its mission of fostering innovation and collaboration in developing next-generation wireless technologies.

As a global leader in network testing, monitoring, and assurance solutions, VIAVI brings unparalleled expertise and resources to the OpenAirInterface community. Their commitment to advancing network technologies aligns seamlessly with the Alliance's goals of promoting openness, interoperability, and standards-based approaches in the telecommunications ecosystem.

With VIAVI's support, OpenAirInterface aims to accelerate the development and adoption of open-source solutions for 5G networks, driving greater agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in deploying wireless infrastructure worldwide.

"VIAVI is excited to partner with OSA in advancing the state-of-the-art open source software for 5G/O-RAN/6G networks," said Dr. Ian Wong, Director of RF and Wireless Architecture at VIAVI and co-chair of the Test and Integration Focus Group at the O-RAN ALLIANCE. "As a leader in the test and optimization of 5G/O-RAN/6G networks, we strongly believe in the power of open source software in democratizing the research and development of next-generation wireless networks, enabling rapid innovation through experimentation and exploration, and have found in OSA the ideal partner in taking this to the next level, especially in the era of AI/ML, disaggregation, and openness in 6G."

"OSA believes that the maturity of the OAI CU/DU stack and other software like the OAI FlexRIC will benefit greatly from continuous testing with the highest quality third-party test equipment from VIAVI," said Raymond Knopp, President OSA. "End-to-end wireless blueprints deployed in Open RAN labs need both open source components and quality testing gear to serve the 5G/6G needs of research and industry communities. This is where our partnership with VIAVI is both timely and invaluable."

About OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA)

The OSA was founded in 2014 by EURECOM, a research institute in the South of France. The Alliance manages and promotes OpenAirInterface (OAI) open-source software that offers 4G and 5G and Core Network stacks. The OAI software is used by many different organizations across the world for purposes of research and testing as well as for building blocks of systems for different 4G/5G use cases, a growing number of them industrial. Today, AMD, Canonical, Ericsson, Firecell, Fujitsu, InterDigital, NI, Nokia Bell Labs, NVIDIA, Orange, PAWR, Qualcomm, Sequans Communications, VIAVI, and Vodafone are represented on the Board of Directors of the OSA as Strategic Members. Visit us at https://openairinterface.org/

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

