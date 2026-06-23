VIAVI Launches Industry's First Validation Solution for Ultra Ethernet Transport, Accelerating AI Data Center Deployments

GPU-free solution emulates real-world AI workload traffic at scale for faster, more cost-efficient network validation

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the launch of the industry's first Ultra Ethernet Transport (UET) validation solution for AI fabrics, bringing powerful traffic generation and analysis capabilities to hyperscalers, cloud and neocloud providers, as well as network equipment manufacturers across the broader Ultra Ethernet ecosystem.

VIAVI Ultra-Ethernet-Transport-Validation

The new GPU-free, full-fidelity offering for VIAVI TestCenter is designed to accelerate the rollout of next-generation high-speed AI networks through the validation of scale-out and scale-up AI back-end networks using the Ultra Ethernet Consortium's (UEC) Ultra Ethernet Stack.

The Ultra Ethernet Stack is purpose-built for large-scale AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads, with UEC 1.0 introducing a new UET protocol that delivers advanced congestion control and massive scalability to accelerate multi-vendor adoption of Ethernet as a primary transport for AI fabrics.

VIAVI's UET validation solution enables customers to ensure that their AI fabrics deliver the required performance and resiliency without the cost and complexity of deploying dedicated GPU infrastructure. The solution emulates the transport layer of UET, replicating realistic, stateful AI traffic patterns at scale, including reliable ordered and unordered delivery (ROD/RUD), packet trimming, congestion control and dynamic multipathing. It also supports full-fidelity emulation of AI workloads, such as collective communications (CCL) and large language model (LLM) flows. In addition, the platform enables comprehensive validation of load-balancing mechanisms across the AI fabric, including ECMP, packet spraying and flowlet switching.

"AI clusters will soon scale to millions of endpoints, which means relying on physical GPUs alone to validate network behavior is no longer practical," said Aniket Khosla, Vice President of Product Management, Optical Transport and High-Speed Ethernet, VIAVI. "While Ultra Ethernet delivers high throughput for AI and HPC along with the benefits of standardization, its success depends on rigorous, realistic testing. The launch of this GPU-free, full-fidelity UET validation solution gives customers the confidence to deploy scalable, high-performance AI fabrics faster and more cost-effectively."

"As AI data center fabrics grow in size and complexity, traditional validation approaches struggle to keep pace," said Mahesh Subramaniam, Senior Director of Product Management, AI Data Centers, HPE. "The VIAVI TestCenter platform provides realistic traffic emulation and the granular visibility needed to validate congestion control and transport performance at scale. Through our collaboration, including UET transport validation using the Juniper QFX5240 platform and Junos Evolved with advanced software features such as packet trimming, we are demonstrating how advanced switching and realistic traffic testing enable faster deployment and reliable scaling of Ultra Ethernet in next-generation AI networks."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE VIAVI Solutions