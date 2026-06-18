VIAVI PCIe® 6.0 Platform Receives PCI-SIG® Gold Suite Acceptance for Link and Transaction Protocol Compliance Testing

Platform authorized for PCIe compliance testing worldwide, helping accelerate interoperability across next-gen PCIe technology ecosystems

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that its Xgig® platform for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 specification testing has achieved Gold Suite acceptance from PCI-SIG. This recognition enables the platform to be used for PCIe 6.0 link and transaction protocol compliance testing at PCI-SIG compliance workshops worldwide.

Products that successfully pass PCIe compliance testing are added to the PCI-SIG Integrators List, giving buyers and system integrators a verified reference of interoperable, standards-compliant components. With Gold Suite acceptance, the VIAVI Xgig PCIe 6.0 platform is now authorized to support compliance testing in preparation for PCI-SIG compliance, helping accelerate interoperability across next-generation PCIe technology ecosystems.

"Designed to support AI workloads and other high-performance computing applications, PCIe 6.0 specification delivers faster, more dependable data transfer, driving greater overall efficiency," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production, VIAVI. "Compliance testing remains a cornerstone of PCI-SIG's standards development, and we look forward to continuing to support its members in upcoming compliance workshops."

"As PCIe 6.0 technology scales to meet the demands of AI and high-performance computing, robust compliance testing is critical to delivering the interoperability needed by our members," said Al Yanes, President and Chairperson, PCI-SIG. "VIAVI's Gold Suite acceptance supports the tools available at our compliance workshops, which helps accelerate adoption of PCIe 6.0 technology across the ecosystem."

The VIAVI Xgig PCIe 6.0 platform builds on a proven multifunction architecture, integrating protocol analysis, traffic generation and error injection within a unified system. Designed for flexibility and scalability, the platform supports advanced debug, validation and compliance workflows required for next-generation PCIe devices and systems.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of 1,000 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

PCI-SIG, PCI Express, and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. CXL is a registered trademark of the CXL Consortium.

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SOURCE VIAVI Solutions