VIAVI Joins EU-Funded SHIELD-6G Consortium to Advance AI-Driven Security Testing for Future 6G Networks

Contribution to flagship 6G projects underscores VIAVI's pivotal role in the next generation of connectivity

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has been awarded $1.1 million in funding from the European Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) and Horizon Europe to advance the SHIELD-6G project.

As telecom breaches increase in volume and the threat of quantum-enabled cyberattacks moves from theoretical to imminent, network security has become a strategic priority for operators, enterprises and governments worldwide. The SHIELD-6G project aims to develop a comprehensive AI-driven Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) platform for 6G networks with interoperable security, orchestration and regulatory compliance. VIAVI will develop digital twins using its TeraVM AI RAN Scenario Generator (RSG), enabling AI-driven security models to be developed, tested and validated ahead of the first commercial 6G signal going live.

As part of SHIELD-6G, VIAVI will use its AI RSG technology to support advanced security testing of 6G network environments, using AI to simulate, detect and analyze potential threats across the network. This includes generating realistic network datasets that enable intelligent anomaly detection and the continuous refinement of AI-based security mechanisms to ensure that vulnerabilities are identified and addressed before they can be exploited in live networks.

"Security for 6G networks has to be built in from day one, and that requires the ability to simulate, test and detect threats before a single commercial 6G signal goes live," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless, Security and Applications Business Unit, VIAVI. "Our AI RSG technology is already being used to provide the essential digital twin foundation required to better understand 6G propagation, improve energy consumption and reduce FR3 signal interference. SHIELD-6G takes that capability directly into the security domain, where the stakes are even higher. We're delighted to be involved in this latest collaboration at the forefront of global technological innovation."

SHIELD-6G is part of the highly competitive Horizon Europe SNS JU call to accelerate European 6G research and innovation, which selected 20 new 6G projects. VIAVI joins a European consortium coordinated by University College Dublin, working alongside global industry leaders including Ericsson, Nokia, THALES & THALES SIX, as well as network operators Telefónica and LMT of Latvia, bringing together the full chain of expertise needed to secure 6G networks end to end.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE VIAVI Solutions