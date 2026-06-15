VIAVI Launches TETRA MS Base Station Simulator Option for CX300 to Simplify and Speed Mission-Critical Radio Testing

Allows full testing of TETRA MS radios, including transmitter parametric measurements, call processing and BER/MER loopback without the need to place radios in T1 test mode

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has announced a TETRA MS radio base station simulator option for its field-portable CX300 communications service monitor. The upgrade enables full testing without placing radios in T1 test mode, streamlining and accelerating validation of mission‑critical communication systems.

Allows full testing of TETRA MS radios, including transmitter parametric measurements, call processing and BER/MER loopback without the need to place radios in T1 test mode

TETRA (terrestrial trunked radio), a global open standard for voice and data communications developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), operates independently of commercial cellular networks. It has been widely adopted by emergency services, government agencies and industries such as transport for its resilience, fast call setup, built-in high security encryption, group-voice push-to-talk calling, and direct device-to-device communications through Direct Mode Operation (DMO).

The TETRA MS upgrade is available via a software-keyed option on the CX300 and requires no additional hardware. It enables the full testing of TETRA MS radios, including transmitter parametric measurements (power profile, RF power, carrier frequency offset, burst timing, modulation accuracy), call processing and receiver BER/MER loopback without requiring the radio under test to be placed in T1 test mode. VIAVI provides migration support for existing users of the legacy 3920B platform.

"VIAVI has been the benchmark for TETRA radio testing for more than two decades, and the CX300 TETRA MS option is the next step in that tradition," said Wayne Wong, Director of Product Management, Radio Test, VIAVI. "This upgrade lets technicians test a TETRA mobile station the way it actually operates in the field, registering to a base station without requiring any special test mode on the radio."

The CX300 supports the testing of all major LMR/PMR protocols including TETRA, P25, DMR (MOTOTRBO) and NXDN. The device integrates spectrum analysis, signal generation and analysis, cable and antenna analysis, 2-port 1 path VNA, power measurement, audio analysis and VIAVI AutoTest automated alignment.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE VIAVI Solutions