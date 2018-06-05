VIAVI Solutions recognized as Customer Value Leader in Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics by Frost & Sullivan

"Enterprise executives rely on VIAVI's expertise to ensure network performance and security for outstanding IT service delivery, which is critical to today's business success, particularly as more applications transition to hybrid cloud environments where visibility is lacking," said Douglas Roberts, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise & Cloud Business Unit, VIAVI Solutions. "VIAVI has a long history of innovation and leadership in enterprise networking, delivering both traditional and SaaS-based solutions for network assurance that enable IT teams to efficiently manage end-user experience anytime and anywhere."

"We conduct extensive primary and secondary research to identify companies that consistently deepen customer relationships by offering superior products and services that deliver a clear, demonstrable return on investment," said Mariano Kimbara, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "VIAVI has addressed an unmet need for NPMD tools that deliver more comprehensive visibility. Demonstrating its commitment to providing a superior customer purchase experience, the VIAVI Observer Platform is equipped with the fastest packet capture mining capability for real-time analysis and metadata creation, offering sustained, line-rate capture of 40 Gbps, powerful analytics capabilities and real-time monitoring."

According to Frost & Sullivan's analysis, the VIAVI Observer Platform stands apart from the competition by offering exceptional price/performance value with improved visibility at an affordable price point, operational efficiency for full packet capture, and a fulfilling ownership experience with the ability to bring together end-user environments from both new and legacy resources. The platform ensures high precision in application tracking and proactive performance monitoring, whether on premise or in the cloud, delivering real-time insight for troubleshooting and deep-packet forensics. To read the Frost & Sullivan report, visit: https://comms.viavisolutions.com/lp-cmp?cp=vi58248&th=std&lang=en.

VIAVI products and solutions for enterprise IT will be on display at the 2018 Cisco Live conference, June 10-14 in Orlando, Florida. A live demonstration of the Observer Platform will be hosted during the Cisco Live Tech Field Day on June 12. Click here for more details on how to view the live demonstration online.

