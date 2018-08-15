VIAVI To Participate At Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ : VIAV ) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 12, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Amar Maletira, VIAVI's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at 1:50pm to 2:25pm PT.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors.

About Viavi Solutions



VIAVI (NASDAQ : VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Solution Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

