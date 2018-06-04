VIAVI To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Boston, MA

Monday, June 11, 2018

1:15pm – 1:45pm ET

Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Chicago, IL

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

4:10pm – 4:40pm CT

Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

About Viavi Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

