VIAVI To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.  A live webcast and replay will be available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors.   

Investor Conferences (webcast)

Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Boston, MA
Monday, June 11, 2018
1:15pm1:45pm ET
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Chicago, IL
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
4:10pm4:40pm CT
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

About Viavi Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

 

