VIAVI TTworkbench and M1 Appliance Recognized as Avnu Certification Test Tool for TSN Component Testing

New certification supports IEEE TSN compliance testing and accelerates multi-vendor interoperability in a single platform

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that its TTworkbench gPTP test suite and TestCenter M1 Appliance have been recognized as an IEEE 802.1AS Avnu Certification Test Tool (CTT) solution under the Avnu Alliance Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Component Certification Program. The solution will be showcased at the Avnu Alliance Plugfest, which takes place April 20–24 in London.

New certification supports IEEE TSN compliance testing and accelerates multi-vendor interoperability in a single platform

With this recognition, VIAVI expands the portfolio of Avnu CTT available to device manufacturers, silicon providers and Avnu-recognized test laboratories validating conformance for TSN protocols. The CTT enables customers to validate against Avnu conformance test plans and ensure interoperability across complex, multi-vendor TSN ecosystems.

VIAVI's CTT helps customers streamline component certification within the Avnu Alliance ecosystem by consolidating validation into a single, integrated workflow. The solution reduces complexity, accelerates certification timelines and enables more efficient multi-vendor interoperability testing as certification needs evolve.

"This recognition underscores the strength of VIAVI's unified approach to TSN validation," said Aniket Khosla, Vice President of Product Management, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "By combining automated TSN conformance testing with high‑precision traffic generation and timing analysis, our solution enables customers to accelerate certification cycles while gaining greater confidence in multi-vendor interoperability."

"The Avnu Alliance Component Certification Program is designed to grow industry confidence in interoperable, standards-based TSN implementations," said Jeremy Rover, Co-Chair Certification Working Group, Avnu Alliance. "By adding VIAVI's CTT solution to the program, we are expanding access to trusted tools that support efficient certification workflows and help device manufacturers and test labs accurately reflect product conformance to Avnu test plans with confidence."

The Avnu Alliance Component Certification Program supports standardized conformance validation and interoperability assurance across TSN-enabled devices, helping reduce ecosystem fragmentation as adoption grows in automotive, industrial, professional audio, aerospace and defense, and other time-sensitive networking applications.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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