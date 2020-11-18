viax.io: Majority of Manufacturers Are Struggling with Outdated Commerce Systems

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent survey results from the National Association of Manufacturers cite 35.5 percent of members reporting major digital commerce disruptions. viax.io, a holistic and fully integrated commerce cloud, is built specifically for manufacturers to handle the complex needs of modern B2B and D2C business.

viax.io CEO Larry Ramponi says the firm's zero-infrastructure, zero-downtime, zero-upgrades cloud is leveraging modern technologies to assist manufacturers in exceeding customer demands while leaving their antiquated IT systems behind.

"We're the only holistic and fully-integrated commerce cloud focused on the manufacturing industry. We deeply understand the critical challenges facing manufacturers and how this current climate exacerbates issues." said Ramponi. "The flexibility of our cloud offers manufacturers the agility to stay innovative and evolve in a post COVID-19 world. We spent years implementing other commerce systems for manufacturers, seeing firsthand the obstacles they faced, how they were underserved and didn't have extensible and modern options to turn to. This led us to build viax.io."

"viax is the answer to the outdated technologies, complex systems, and expensive infrastructure that many B2B and D2C manufacturers are burdened with daily," Ramponi said. "At its core, viax's modular approach helps manufacturers adopt functionality easily, without big-bang re-platforms. Switching to the viax holistic commerce cloud that includes Packaged Business Capabilities such as B2B/D2C Commerce, CPQ, Subscription and Contract Management enables manufacturers to spend more time meeting clients' needs rather than dedicating time and resources to cobbling quick fixes and maintaining antiquated systems.

"One other area of this industry we really wanted to simplify is pricing," said Ramponi. "With a transparent and all-inclusive subscription, viax clients get access to everything viax offers.

"Our holistic cloud is designed to support many popular coding languages. You can rely on existing in-house support, not proprietary code or specialized contractors. Additionally, our no-code and self-service interfaces puts the power back into your expert's hands, therefore your sales team can create pricing models, workflows, etc.," he said.

"Rather than being at the mercy of outside vendors, struggling to secure the expertise required to implement and support systems, consider our modular approach to enterprise commerce that is far more efficient, effective and economically responsible," said Ramponi. "Our solutions uniquely address the challenges of modern manufactures, drastically reducing your total cost of ownership and improving your bottom line. We are reimagining enterprise commerce for manufacturing."

