ViB Named a Leader in Lead Generation & High Performer in Email Marketing Services by G2

B2B demand generation company, ViB, achieves the Leader distinction in Lead Generation and High Performer in Email Marketing by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ViB announced it has achieved recognition on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Lead Generation Services and Email Marketing Services related questions featured in the G2 review form.

ViB earns three G2 Summer 2026 recognitions, including Leader in Lead Generation Services. Post this ViB received three recognitions in G2's Summer 2026 reports: Leader in Lead Generation Services, High Performer in Email Marketing Services, and the G2 Milestone: Clients Love Us badge.

"Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 typically earn a spot in our quarterly Market Reports — making ViB's recognition a true accomplishment. This honor reflects the strong satisfaction of ViB's customers and the trust buyers place in G2's data-driven methodology."

— Eric Gilpin, President, GTM, G2

ViB achieved Leader on the G2 Grid® Report for Lead Generation Services | Summer 2026 and High Performer on the G2 Grid® Report for Email Marketing Services | Summer 2026 by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in each category, placing it among the top performers in both categories on the world's most trusted software review platform. ViB also received the G2 Milestone: Clients Love Us badge, awarded based on verified review volume and consistent satisfaction scores from ViB's customer base.

"These G2 recognitions reflect exactly what we set out to build, a service that marketers trust and keep coming back to. Being named a Leader in Lead Generation and earning the Clients Love Us milestone in the same report cycle tells us we're delivering where it matters most."

— Mariah West, CEO ViB

The Clients Love Us recognition is driven entirely by ViB's verified reviewers, many of whom are long-term clients who continue working with ViB report after report. ViB's repeat customer rate and the fact that clients continue with ViB even after changing jobs reflect the depth of those relationships.

By the Numbers

G2 High Performer: Email Marketing Services

G2 Leader: Lead Generation Services

G2 Milestone: Clients Love Us — earned through verified customer reviews



About ViB

ViB (vib.tech) is a B2B demand generation company that connects technology providers with verified tech professionals through ViB's network of buyers and influencers. ViB's solutions, including Emails, Appointments, Syndication, Webinars, and Deal Intent, are designed to help marketing teams find, engage, and convert high-quality prospects at every stage of the funnel. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500, ViB is trusted by more than 500 leading technology companies worldwide.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

SOURCE Virtual Intelligence Briefing (VIB)