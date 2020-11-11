VIB officially listed nearly 1 billion shares on HOSE

"It is an important step for VIB to list shares on HOSE and this is also the basis to keep the dynamic, high-speed and sustainable growth that has been established over the years. The listing will bring optimal value to customers, shareholders, investors, employees and prosperous development of Vietnam's financial market", Mr. Han Ngoc Vu, Chief Executive officer of VIB shared at the event.

Leading in business performance, stable dividend policy at a high rate

VIB is one of the leading commercial banks with good business performance. The bank witnessed the total assets of more than VND 230 trillion, total credit of VND 160 trillion and equity of more than VND 17 trillion. Until now, VIB has nearly 9,000 employees and a network of 165 business units in 27 provinces and cities serving 3 million customers nationwide.

In the first 10 months of the year, VIB's pre-tax profit reached VND 4,570 billion, an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year, completed 100% of the 2020 plan. Accounting for 24% of total revenue, non-interest income gained VND2,160 billion. Non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is 1.6%, capital adequacy ratio (CAR) Basel II is over 9.5%, higher than the at least level 8% stipulated by the State Bank. Average ROE is 29%, among the highest in the banking industry.

In recent years, VIB has maintained a stable dividend policy with the rate from 5% to 5.5% of cash dividend and bonus share distribution from 20% to over 40%. In 2020, VIB and other banks do not pay cash dividends to reduce lending interest rate for current outstanding loans and new loans in accordance with Directive 02 / CT-NHNN of State bank of Vietnam (SBV). Previously, the bank announced November 20 as the final date for shareholder to register to receive bonus shares at the rate of 20% equity. This is a part of VIB plan to increase its charter capital to over VND 11,094 billion that has been approved by SBV before.

Top growth rates in Vietnam retail banking

In the past 4 years, shifting to retail bank as a target, VIB has been one of the leading retail banks in the market in many segments.

Retail credit growth is at the average growth of 52%/year from 2016. As of October 21, 2020, retail credit of the bank reached more than VND 130 trillion. Retail credit increased to 82% of total credit, with over 95% of outstanding loans collateral. The two main products of retail credit, home loans and car loans, are 80% of the loan portfolio, of which VIB maintains No. 1 market share in car loans in Vietnam. VIB's retail bad debt balance is low at just 1% in the past 4 years.

VIB remains steadfast in its strategy of leading credit card trend with the first modern-tech application in Vietnam, outstanding card features, and being the top 3 bank with the highest card spending, and also the bank with the highest growth rate in credit card issuance in Vietnam. The bank has broken records for the time of card approval and issuance 15 minutes full and fully automatic.

In addition, VIB has also developed a strong digital banking business. VIB has been the only bank to win the customer experience award for 4 consecutive years Digital Banking of the Year award for 3 consecutive years from the financial magazine The Asset. From the beginning of the year, the number of customers activating and using e-banking of VIB has increased 77%, the number of online transactions has increased by 109%. Until now, 98% of the number of money transfer orders and 88% of the total number of all VIB transactions are made on e-banking system.

SOURCE Vietnam International Bank