VIBAL ENERGY TEA brews up more good VIBES & BALANCED energy

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At VIBAL we're here to empower you to be your BEST, follow your DREAMS, and rise to your highest possible VIBES!

Brought to you by Fountain of Youth Beverages, LLC, a holistic health & wellness company reimagining a new wave of vitality and community one sip at a time. Launched in 2020, VIBAL is a line of lightly sweetened tea-based pre-workouts made with organic tea and simple ingredients like honey, a splash of juice, and a balanced energy boost.

VIBAL ENERGY TEA

Leveraging an organic grass-roots approach, VIBAL started small at local farmers markets, pop-ups, fairs, and festivals- and then grew into their first big box retailer deal with ShopRite's Inserra Supermarkets starting back in 2023.

"Now more than ever, our customers are looking for better-for-you options that are low in sugar, have no artificial ingredients, and provide a quick pick-me-up for their busy lifestyles. Vibal Energy Tea meets all three of these needs, along with a number of other health benefits, making it a great option for those looking to add a balanced energy boost to their diet."

-Dana McLaughlin, RDN, Manager of Health and Wellness at ShopRite Inserra Supermarkets.

VIBAL continues to expand across the ShopRite supermarket chain, now also available in select Village Super Markets, LoCurcio Family Markets, and Ravitz Family Markets.

With a major focus on the fitness community, VIBAL has recently entered into their first set of doors with Retro Fitness gyms as well.

"At Retro Fitness, our mission is to help people live their best lives by offering everyone high value exercise, health, and fitness experiences at affordable prices. And that includes our grab-n-go products like Vibal Energy Teas. We're delighted to offer this extraordinary brand to our valued members." Said Kim Gouch, Chief Brand Officer for Retro Fitness.

Besides ShopRite and Retro Fitness, VIBAL is also available at select 7-Elevens, Krauszer's, natural food stores, and other independent retailers throughout the NJ Metro Area and beyond.

Now also available with FREE nationwide shipping with 2-4 days delivery via Ecommerce through their website at: www.drinkvibal.com or amazon at www.amazon.com/vibal.

About ShopRite:

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With hundreds of ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. ShopRite grocery stores are dedicated to helping customers and their communities thrive.

About Retro Fitness:

For nearly 20 years, Retro Fitness has been providing members with a timeless approach to exercise, health, and fitness. With 200 health clubs open or in development, Retro Fitness is one of the fastest growing High Value-Low Price franchises in the United States. Retro Fitness offers a fitness journey that's tailored to your goals, supported by professional trainers and a welcoming community. Whether it's weight loss, strength building, or overall wellness, their comprehensive approach to wellness ensures that you can focus on achieving your goals in a supportive and empowering environment.

Find out what all the Buzz is about and Boost YOUR Vibes today! ™

