Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd Offering Fully Integrated Third Party Contract Manufacturing Solutions

DELHI, India, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd is unique to the healthcare industry for its virtues of quality, versatility and integrity. The India based pharmaceutical company is catering to domestic and overseas markets with a broad range of superior yet affordable generic drugs. Vibcare Pharma formulates and manufactures medications with concerted efforts and quality focus to ensure better patient outcomes. The pharmaceutical company follows propaganda-cum-distribution marketing strategy, providing a value-based, well-designed PCD pharma franchisee program to pharmacy dealers, pharmaceutical distributors and medical representatives at the national scale. Yet another reminder of Vibcare Pharma's versatility is its proficiency in third-party manufacturing.

Replying to a query related to Vibcare Pharma's product selection, one of its executives recently stated, "Vibcare Pharma is a veteran pharmaceutical company catering for the markets of India, Africa, CIS and South Asia. Our Prima drug range promotes optimal general health, while Cure is helping cardiac patients and diabetics to keep their symptoms in check. Moreover, Grace Series offers a proven solution for keeping derma conditions at bay, and Mind range is all about treating various central nervous system conditions. As our products are safe, effective and affordable, all ends of the socioeconomic scale are bound to benefit."

Vibcare Pharma is aware of the significance of product quality in healthcare. It takes proper measures to uphold quality standards across the board – be it products, processes or systems. The pharma company has GMP certified production facilities staffed by experienced and skilled professionals with an eye for detail. Vibcare Pharma remains at the cutting edge of competition for its keenness on improving technological capabilities. When everything is catered to with such detail, the pharma company can conform to all ecological, health and safety standards.

Offering information on the third party contract manufacturing, the executive further stated, "Third party contract manufacturing continues to be the forte for Vibcare Pharma. We are an experienced, knowledgeable and resourceful pharma contract manufacturing company with an international footing. We have a tremendous record when it comes to helping clients unleash their product into the market in time, every time. We bring to the table an industry experience of over 4 decades and remarkable expertise in all aspects of contract manufacturing. This puts us in a position to maximize the client organisation's resources, grow its business and support the ongoing process."

Vibcare Pharma stands tall as the provider of fully integrated third-party contract manufacturing and development solutions. It conducts every process from early development to high-volume commercial manufacturing and packaging with equal focus and efficiency. The pharma company works around the client's budget without sacrificing quality. Best of all, Vibcare Pharma, which is one of the third party manufacturing pharma companies, charges reasonably for its expert services.

About Vibcare Pharma:

With the base of operations in Panchkula and an office in Mumbai, Vibcare Pharma is one of the top pharma manufacturing companies in India known for providing safe, effective and affordable generic medications. Its medications are available in the domestic and overseas markets like CIS, Africa and South Asia. Vibcare Pharma also finds mention among the leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies in India.

