Vibe Ignites Buzz with Very First Web3 Collaboration Hub

The Vibe Smartboard S1 Promises to be "The Future of Hybrid Collaboration"

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibe, a leader in the interactive smartboard industry, is proud to unveil its newest product, the Vibe Smartboard S1. The Vibe Smartboard S1 is the world's first Web3 compatible all-in-one huddle room collaboration system for the modern workplace. Throughout the month of June, businesses and solopreneurs can order the Vibe S1 through Vibe's website and receive a 10% early bird discount.

Vibe

"With people working in so many different locations, collaboration and employee engagement can suffer," said Charles Yang, CEO of Vibe. "The Vibe S1 can help bridge the gap and make collaboration easier and more effective. Our workspace collaboration tools need major innovation and Vibe is leading the charge to make it accessible for all. We are proud of this product and are confident it will be an invaluable asset to anyone looking to enhance communication."

The new Vibe collaboration hub is composed of four key components:

Vibe Smartboard S1

The all-in-one huddle room device is perfect for all meetings or classes. The smartboard runs on Chromium OS and can support multiple third-party apps. Users can quickly search and install their favorite apps from the Vibe App Store. S1 is built with a 4K 55" touchscreen, an i5 Processor and Wi-Fi 6 support. Users can also pair the smartboard with Vibe's portable stand so the board can move with you.

Vibe SmartCam C1

Each board features an AI-powered smart camera to ensure users look and sound their best. The camera provides an immersive meeting experience with image enhancement and auto-framing.

Canvas App

Vibe's online whiteboard software is perfect for brainstorming, drawing, annotating and presenting. Users can explore how to customize writing tools, add sticky notes, utilize Canvas templates, export and share Canvases and much more.

The Vibe One App (iOS only)

The new Vibe One App enables you to manage all your Vibe devices and files directly from your phone—scan to log-in, access your personal calendar and start meetings with one tap.

The Vibe Smartboard S1 is $3,599 MSRP, but throughout the month of June customers will receive 10% off as part of Vibe's early bird sale.

For more information on Vibe and the new Vibe Smartboard, please visit Vibe.us or check out Vibe's launch announcement.

About Vibe

Vibe was founded in 2016 by former Microsoft developers looking for a better way to collaborate globally. Vibe offers a collaborative solution combining an interactive digital whiteboard and innovative smart software. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with offices in different countries and cities including Shanghai, Vibe's global team is constantly innovating to create new solutions for an evolving world. Learn more about Vibe by visiting vibe.us.

