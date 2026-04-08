ViBE TWISTED SIPS AND MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAM UP IN OFFICIAL SPONSORSHIP

MODESTO, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViBE Twisted Sips is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Minor League Baseball (MiLB) as the official wine sponsor for the upcoming season. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone as ViBE aligns its vibrant brand with the dynamic and energetic spirit of Minor League Baseball.

ViBE Twisted Sips - Official Partner of Minor League Baseball

ViBE Twisted Sips is a ready to drink brand that comes in a Tetra Pak known for its fun and innovative flavors like Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Strawberry Limeade, Fruit Punch, and Watermelon Limeade. ViBE has built a strong appeal among Gen Z consumers of legal drinking age and will bring its signature style to over 100 MiLB teams in the U.S., connecting with MiLB's dedicated fan base of over 32 million.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Minor League Baseball and bring ViBE Twisted Sips to ballparks across the country," said Britt West, Chief Commercial Officer, Gallo Wine & Spirits. "ViBE is crafted for those who live life with passion and enthusiasm, much like the talented players and devoted fans of MiLB. This partnership allows us to connect with a community that values fun, excitement, and quality experiences, both in stadiums and on screens."

Minor League Baseball is experiencing a resurgence, driven by a new generation of players who bring unparalleled energy, swagger, and a unique vibe to the field. This fresh wave of talent resonates perfectly with ViBE's brand ethos, which celebrates authentic moments of connection.

The MiLB partnership is a centerpiece of ViBE Twisted Sips' first-ever national brand campaign, "Protect the Vibe!" — created with indie agency Bandits & Friends. The campaign launches with five hero films, including 15-second and 6-second cuts built for digital and social, before expanding into the real world through the MiLB partnership via interactive in-stadium digital OOH, social content, and out-of-home placements across MiLB ballparks nationwide. Built on the insight that the good times young adults live for are always one interruption away from unraveling, the campaign turns that shared frustration into a collective mission to defend the vibe.

"We are thrilled to welcome ViBE Twisted Sips as the official wine sponsor of Minor League Baseball," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships. "This partnership perfectly aligns with the energy and enthusiasm that our new generation of players and fans bring to the game. We are excited for ViBE to introduce unique content and experiences that will enhance the enjoyment of our games both on and off the field."

ViBE's sponsorship with Minor League Baseball officially took to the field at the start of the 2026 season. To learn more about ViBE Twisted Sips, those who are of legal drinking age can visit http://www.vibetwistedsips.com or find the brand on social media @vibe.twistedsips.

About ViBE Twisted Sips

ViBE Twisted Sips (SRP $3.49) is a ready-to-drink brand built for the consumer who lives in the moment and is ready to let the good times flow. Available in 10 delicious flavors — including Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Strawberry Limeade and Fruit Punch — ViBE delivers big, bold taste at 12% ABV in a convenient, resealable 500ml Tetra Pak. Whether you're heading to a backyard hangout, pool party, or tailgating, ViBE is designed to go wherever the good times take you. Chill it, ice it, freeze it, or mix it — ViBE Twisted Sips is your go-to for any occasion. Learn more at www.vibetwistedsips.com.

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Caroline Shaw

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SOURCE ViBE Twisted Sips