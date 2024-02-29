Vibe.co raises $22.5M to become go-to Streaming TV Ad Platform for SMBs

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibe.co , the "Google Ads of Streaming," announced today a successful Series A funding round of $22.5M USD led by venture firm Singular. They plan to leverage these funds to continue building a more efficient streaming TV advertising ecosystem and become the #1 CTV ad resource for SMBs.

The round, led by Singular, also comes with a reinvestment from Elaia Partners and the participation of Sequoia's Scout Fund, Motier and seasoned Ad Tech investors like Benjamin Antier, Cyril Vermeulen, Laurent Asscher, Very Group, and Alain Roubach.

Vibe.co raises $22.5M despite chilly ad tech funding environment.

"Vibe's growth confirms the SMB market's massive appetite for streaming advertising - especially as an alternative to classic AdTech duopolies with entrenched players. We believe that Vibe's unique product, positioning, and vision will make them a leader in this new ecosystem. We are excited to be alongside them," says Raffi Kamber, General Partner & Co Founder at Singular.

Vibe.co radically democratizes access to streaming TV advertising for SMBs with an easy-to-use ad platform mimicking the power and ease-of-use of Google or Meta, but for CTV and OTT.

The process is simple: in just a few clicks, advertisers select which app(s), channel(s), or live sports league(s) to advertise with, target specific audiences, optimize their spend based on performance metrics, upload their creative assets, and go live on TV in 5 minutes.

Because Vibe.co has unique relationships with premium streaming services and channels, bolstered by powerful automatic optimization capabilities, it consistently delivers over 2X ROAS for clients across the board - from major gaming studios, to large e-commerce companies, to small local brands.

Hot on the heels of an initial $7M Seed funding round in September 2022 and the launch of its self-serve ad platform, Vibe.co experienced the kind of hyper growth entrepreneurs dream of:

2,000+ US clients

8 figure revenue in 2023 (+850% growth YoY)

Deals with most major TV Networks and Streaming Apps

Vibe.co leadership plans to leverage the fruits of their fundraising efforts to triple the size of their tech & machine learning department, build a large, seasoned sales team (the company achieved the aforementioned figures with very limited sales resources), and set up strategic publisher deals in the next few months. By the end of the year, the company's employee roster is set to grow from 40 employees to 110.

Thanks to its expanded workforce, Vibe.co will continue to develop best-in-class performance measurement solutions and proprietary targeting capabilities, double down on automated campaign optimization, and deliver a full set of features for publishers to better leverage their SMB demand.

"We are just getting started. Vibe is still a very small company compared to the untapped $60B market that US SMBs represent. SMBs are craving new, scalable, performance-focused ad channels and we have proven that our product-driven approach is the right one for this market, both on the supply and demand sides, as Connected TV Advertising fills a real need for diversification, transparency, and performance. We strongly believe that Vibe.co and SMBs will be the #1 revenue driver for TV networks, broadcasters, and streaming apps within the next 5 years. We are committed to build a just and fair ecosystem for them by delivering value in a transparent, unbiased, and efficient way. We've only laid down the first bricks for a new TV Advertising ecosystem," says Arthur Querou, CEO of Vibe.

About Vibe.co:

Vibe.co was founded in September 2022 by two computer scientists & serial entrepreneurs, Arthur Querou (YCombinator, 2X Ad Tech Exits) and Franck Tetzlaff (Makemereach & Doctolib ($6B+ valuation), who previously founded KMTX (the french leader in semantic targeting) together and sold it to Seedtag in 2022. The company is HQed in both France and US with the engineering team based in Europe and the Sales, Ops & Marketing team based in the US.

Press Contact:

Caitlin Hassinger - Content Director Vibe - [email protected]

Louisa Mesnard - CMO Elaia - [email protected]

SOURCE Vibe.co