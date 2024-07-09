Vibenomics Teams Up with Lowe's to Deliver Audio Advertising in Stores Nationwide

Partnership further empowers Lowe's media network to deliver omnichannel experiences

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company, has partnered with Lowe's media network, a retail media solutions provider with an extensive portfolio of omnichannel advertising services that connects advertisers with Lowe's DIY and Pro customers. This partnership enables Lowe's to leverage Vibenomics' in-store digital technology. Lowe's is now the first market mover within the home improvement vertical for chain-wide in-store audio programmatic ad buying.

Through programmatic audio advertisements, brands will connect more directly with Lowe's shoppers. Lowe's media network can now leverage Vibenomics' in-store digital technology to launch targeted, specialized audio ads throughout Lowe's owned and operated locations.

"Expanding our portfolio to in-store media is an important development in our journey to be a best-in-class retail media network, offering full funnel omni-channel solutions for our brand partners," said John Storms, general manager and head of retail media at Lowe's. "With a predominant mix of DIY and Pro customers visiting our stores, our partnership with Vibenomics will allow us to increase our reach in serving up brand-led messages that fuel awareness and conversion during the in-store shopping journey."

Since its 2021 launch, Lowe's media network has experienced rapid growth to serve over 300 brands in the home improvement category. The network offers customizable ad solutions, proprietary first party data and consumer insights to help advertisers engage meaningfully with Lowe's expansive customer base.

"Lowe's is already a leader in providing on-site and off-site solutions in the home improvement vertical for its brands," said Paul Brenner, SVP of retail media and partnerships at Vibenomics. "This strategic partnership allows Lowe's to close the loop with in-store advertising, enabling brands to influence purchase decisions through omnichannel strategies."

Two of Lowe's top partners, a leading appliance brand and leading consumer packaged goods brand, were among the first to benefit from this new channel during Lowe's beta roll out. Early results from both brands demonstrated that in-store audio ads effectively drove an incremental sales lift and return on ad spend.

This collaboration leaves room for incorporating other aspects of Vibenomics' technology as both companies continue to innovate and remain at the cutting edge of retail media.

About Vibenomics

Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company, is the leading in-store digital advertising provider. Our platform provides a single, all-in-one retail media network, empowering retailers to digitize their on-premise experience and advertisers to connect with customers via display, audio and experiential channels. Through a first-of-its-kind turnkey solution, this model delivers the ubiquity and revenue-generating capabilities needed to drive the next iteration of retail media. Acquired by Mood Media in 2023, Vibenomics works with hundreds of CPGs and more than 50 endemic and non-endemic categories today. The company plans to expand its retail locations to more than 500,000 worldwide. To learn more about Vibenomics, visit https://www.vibenomics.com.

