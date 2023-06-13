Vibenomics Welcomes Brian Quinn as Head of Global Advertising Sales

In-store advertising company builds sales team to guide further expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company, has hired Brian Quinn as its new Head of Global Advertising Sales. Quinn brings a remarkable track record in digital media sales leadership and a wealth of experience and expertise to Vibenomics.

Quinn's journey in the digital media industry began in 1995 when he volunteered to lead the sales team for the launch of AdAge.com. Throughout his career, Quinn has held pivotal sales roles at CBS MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal and Triad Retail Media, which was acquired by WPP in 2016.

Notably, Brian Quinn played a pivotal role at OpenSlate, driving the growth of the business by successfully bringing on new platform partners such as TikTok and Twitch. His efforts and achievements in expanding the company's reach and strategic partnerships were instrumental in influencing DoubleVerify's decision to acquire OpenSlate in 2021.

As Vibenomics' Head of Global Advertising Sales, Quinn will collaborate with the Mood Media and Vibenomics leadership teams to devise and execute profit generation and growth strategies. He will own responsibility for finding new revenue sources, increasing existing sources from current clients and providing accurate sales forecasts. Additionally, Quinn will oversee the recruitment and development of a top-performing sales team, working closely with field sales to achieve exceptional results.

"Vibenomics' innovative in-store audio and display advertising approach has transformed retail," Quinn said. "I am eager to leverage my experience and work with the talented team at Vibenomics to drive global sales, discover fresh growth prospects and achieve outstanding outcomes in the ever-changing retail media in-store advertising arena."

Mood Media, the world's leading on-premise experiential media company, acquired Vibenomics in March of this year. This strategic partnership has amplified Vibenomics' capabilities and expanded its reach, solidifying its position as an industry leader. With Vibenomics' continuous growth, Quinn's appointment represents a crucial step forward, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and results.

"As Vibenomics scales its networks across the US and globally, Brian's appointment as our Global Head of Advertising Sales reinforces our commitment to becoming a best-in-class retail media in-store provider," said Brent Oakley, EVP of Mood Media Advertising and President of Vibenomics. "By leveraging Brian's significant experience in retail media advertising, particularly during Triad's pioneering years, Vibenomics is positioned to meet the growing demand for in-store advertising and further solidify our innovative leadership in this space."

About Vibenomics

Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company, is the leading in-store digital advertising provider. Our platform provides a single, all-in-one retail media network, empowering retailers to digitize their on-premise experience and advertisers to connect with customers via display, audio and experiential channels. Through a first-of-its-kind turnkey solution, this model delivers the ubiquity and revenue-generating capabilities needed to drive the next iteration of retail media. Acquired by Mood Media in 2023, Vibenomics works with hundreds of CPGs and more than 50 endemic and non-endemic categories today. The company plans to expand its retail locations to more than 500,000 worldwide. To learn more about Vibenomics, visit https://www.vibenomics.com.

