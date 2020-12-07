Vibes Names Adobe Alum Patrick West to Lead Enterprise Partnership Initiatives Tweet this

During West's Adobe tenure he was instrumental in growth and customer success across global accounts such as Samsung, Bank of America, Nissan, T-Mobile, Marriott, Goodyear, LVMH, Honda, Carnival, Invesco, Westpac and Suncorp. Prior to Adobe, Mr. West held leadership positions at multiple prominent ad agencies, including J. Walter Thompson and Mirum. He was also the founder and managing partner of NewDreams Media.

"I've known Patrick for many years, and he's one of the most respected leaders in our industry. He will be a tremendous asset for Vibes." said Richard Rivera, Chief Revenue Officer. "With so many of our customers ramping up their use of mobile in nearly all of their operations, we're on the cusp of massive growth in 2021. Patrick brings a wealth of experience, outstanding vision and an enviable set of global relationships. Most importantly, he understands how our customers think and what kind of change they are going through right now. In my mind, he's the ideal executive to help take our business and our clients' businesses to the next level."

West joins Vibes as the company enjoys record growth, including more than doubling its bookings through the first three quarters of 2020. In addition, Vibes has helped numerous partners capitalize on the huge spikes in mobile shopping and curbside pickup driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beyond ecommerce, a growing number of Vibes's clients are recognizing the need to utilize mobile messaging to engage with people during every step of the consumer journey. As a result, mobile is quickly evolving beyond 'just another marketing channel' to becoming the connective tissue for all of a brands' engagements with customers.

"From my experience, consumers today want to be heard, understood and valued," said West. "Mobile continues to allow for that exchange in a highly personal way we haven't seen before in marketing as content and context continue to converge. It enables brands to have a real relationship with their customers while treating them as real people. At the moment, most brands are just scratching that surface of what's possible. At Vibes, my mission will be to go beyond the tactics and help organizations build a true mobile marketing ecosystem that delivers valued brand relationships."

About Vibes

Vibes helps companies like Ralph Lauren, Dollar General, Dick's Sporting Goods, Redbox, Chipotle, Sephora, and LEGO to grow and activate consumer relationships with thoughtful, relevant, high volume and global-scale mobile engagement from text to wallet. The company's software platform enables marketers and customer loyalty professionals to connect with consumers using a unified native platform of SMS, MMS, dynamic wallet, mobile push notifications, app inbox and performance analytics, to become the backbone for these brands' overall digital engagement strategies. Gartner recognized Vibes as a Leader in its 2019 and

2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.

SOURCE Vibes