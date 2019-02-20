Vibes Ranks No. 1 on the 2018 Smarties Business Impact Index

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibes, a mobile marketing leader, today announced it was recognized as a frontrunner of the 2018 Mobile Marketing Association's Smarties Business Impact Index at the MMA Impact NY 2019 conference, taking place last week. Vibes scored highest in the North American region in the Enabling Technologies category. The MMA Smarties Business Index ranks the industry's top marketing teams and creative talent driving business impact through the power of mobile, evaluating entrants for a strong focus on business outcomes.

"Vibes continually develops innovative, business-driving technology for mobile marketers," said Greg Stuart, CEO, MMA. "The programs that Vibes developed for brands allows them to better understand and engage with their mobile customers by closing the loop between tracking, measuring and analyzing campaign results, and that's why they were first in this category for MMA's Business Impact Index."

Index nominations stem from the Smarties Awards finalists and winners, where Vibes won two gold awards in October 2018 for its work with Lane Bryant. To determine Index ranking, the Smarties Awards applications underwent an additional scoring process by an independent jury of industry professionals, including a competitive assessment. The results were unveiled at the MMA Impact NY 2019 conference in New York City.

"Attaining the No. 1 spot in the Enabling Technology category is a huge honor," said Jack Philbin, CEO, Vibes. "We focus on delivering the best business outcomes and highest value to our customers, and this ranking validates our approach. It's wonderful to be recognized among our peers as an industry leader, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with ROI-proven solutions."

About Vibes

Vibes enables marketers to deliver compelling and profitable mobile engagement conversations. The Vibes Mobile Engagement Platform lets marketers easily manage all mobile communication channels including text messaging, push notifications, Apple Wallet, Google Pay, messaging apps, and mobile web campaigns — all through a single interface. With a world-class NPS score of +75, Vibes is a customer-first company, serving brands such as Chipotle, Discover, Lane Bryant, PetSmart, and Allstate. To learn more about Vibes, visit www.vibes.com.

About the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA)

The MMA is the world's leading global non-profit trade mobile marketing association comprised of more than 800-member companies, from nearly fifty countries around the world. Our members hail from every faction of the mobile marketing ecosystem, including brand marketers, agencies, mobile technology platforms, media companies, operators and others. The MMA's mission is to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile, driving business growth with closer and stronger consumer engagement. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers. Additionally, MMA industry-wide committees work collaboratively to develop and advocate global best practices and lead standards development.

