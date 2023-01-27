GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibhav K. Sekhsaria, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Provider in the medical field for his contributions as an Otolaryngologist and Co-Owner of Family ENT Allergy and Asthma Center.

Dr. Sekhsaria completed his Bachelor of Science degree with Magna Cum Laude honors and his medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences as part of their prestigious Integrated BA/MD program. He completed residency training in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Wayne State University in Detroit. He completed an academic fellowship in rhinology and anterior skull base surgery under the direction of the renowned Dr. Vijay Anand at The Weill Cornell Medical College in New York. According to Dr. Vijay, he completed a fellowship at Cornell University, which was highlighted by training not only in the treatment of advanced skull-base tumors resected in conjunction with the premier neurosurgical team headed by Dr. Theodore Schwartz. This training was also punctuated by the adoption of advanced techniques combined with groundbreaking and innovative equipment, such as 3D-intraoperative stereotactic surgical navigation steroid-eluting stent placement balloon sinuplasty and the use of biodegradable implants in the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.

Dr. Sekhsaria is a co-owner and practicing physician of the Family ENT Allergy and Asthma Center with offices in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Takoma Park, MD. He is considered an expert in advanced sinus surgery and septoplasty for nasal obstruction and chronic sinusitis; novel techniques for minimally invasive sinus surgery; and in-office balloon sinuplasty, eustachian tube balloon dilation, LATERA, audiology and hearing aid services, He provides general ENT services such as tonsillectomy; adenoidectomy; surgery for thyroid/parathyroid surgery and salivary gland disorders; tracheostomy, and treatment for vocal cord disorders; and laryngopharyngeal reflux disease.

Dr. Sekhsaria is board-certified in otolaryngology by the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. According to the doctor, the American Board of Otolaryngology is a non-profit corporation that has set the mission of ensuring professional standards with certificates and memberships and has offered training in the fields of head and neck surgery to professionals since 1924. Otolaryngology is a medical specialty which is focused on the ears, nose, and throat. It is also called otolaryngology-head and neck surgery because specialists are trained in both medicine and surgery. An otolaryngologist is often called an ear nose and throat doctor or an ENT for sh notes that he has been dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of care in the field of otolaryngology using evidence-based medicine. He strongly believes in the importance of communication and compassion when treating patients while bringing new and innovative techniques that can greatly improve surgical outcomes and patient quality of life.

Dr. Sekhsaria is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital SurgCenter of Silver Spring and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center. He is also an active member of the American Rhinologic Society. Dr. Sekhsaria is an accomplished researcher with authorial credits in numerous esteemed publications.

Dr. Sekhsaria grew up in the Washington, DC metro area and is excited to be practicing in the community that helped raise him. As a youth, the doctor volunteered regularly as a coach with the Special Olympics. His wife is completing a doctorate in Clinical Psychology while remaining an active participant in the community. They enjoy a wide array of hobbies that include sports, movies, books, and various outdoor activities.

The doctor would like to honor his father and inspiration, Sudhir Sekhsaria, MD. He also wishes to thank his mentors, Vijay K. Anand, MD, and Ameet Singh, MD.

