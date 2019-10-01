Vibra Health Plan Unveils 2020 Medicare Advantage Plans, Adds New Benefits and Services

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct.1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to total wellness by providing superior member experience, Vibra Health Plan today announced new plan benefits and options for its Vibra Health Plan Essential and Enhanced Complete PPO Medicare Plans.

"We are excited to offer new benefits and options, many of which simply cannot be found in other regional benefit packages, just like our member advocate program," said Debbie Rittenour, senior vice president, Vibra Health Plan. "Choosing a Medicare plan is specific and personal to each person's needs and circumstances, and our goal is to provide easy to understand information to help individuals make this important coverage decision. The good news is, people have time and resources to make an informed decision."

Individuals enrolled in Vibra Health Plan Medicare plans can expect the following:

New Benefits and Options:

$0 cost membership for a SilverSneakers® fitness club membership

membership for a SilverSneakers® fitness club membership $0 cost 24/7 access to Online Doctors

24/7 access to Online Doctors $0 cost Medical Nutritional Therapy – Registered dietitians and nutrition specialists will help create a healthy eating plan to better manage your chronic health conditions.

Medical Nutritional Therapy – Registered dietitians and nutrition specialists will help create a healthy eating plan to better manage your chronic health conditions. Fresh Produce Subscription – Receive a monthly box of fresh vegetables and fruit, delivered monthly to your home and customized to address a specific health condition or food allergy (Vibra Health Plan Enhanced Complete PPO only).

– Receive a monthly box of fresh vegetables and fruit, delivered monthly to your home and customized to address a specific health condition or food allergy (Vibra Health Plan Enhanced Complete PPO only). Papa Pals – A unique arrangement connecting college students with members who need assistance with things like light household chores and errands such as food shopping, companionship, and transportation to medical appointments. There is no charge for the first five hours, and additional time may be purchased by members or caregivers. Excludes activities of daily living (ADL) services. (Vibra Health Plan Enhanced Complete PPO only).

– A unique arrangement connecting college students with members who need assistance with things like light household chores and errands such as food shopping, companionship, and transportation to medical appointments. There is for the first five hours, and additional time may be purchased by members or caregivers. Excludes activities of daily living (ADL) services. (Vibra Health Plan Enhanced Complete PPO only). Transportation services – 24 $0 cost round-trips for plan-approved transportation to medical appointments, outpatient facilities, and clinic visits. (Vibra Health Plan Enhanced Complete PPO only).

Policy Premiums, Copays, and Network:

Affordable monthly premiums as low as $0

$0 routine hearing exams

routine hearing exams $5 primary care visits

primary care visits $10 routine dental exams provided twice a year, including cleanings and X-rays

routine dental exams provided twice a year, including cleanings and X-rays $20 routine eye exams

routine eye exams $0 costs for Medicare-covered preventive screenings and immunizations

costs for Medicare-covered preventive screenings and immunizations Expansive network of more than 55 hospitals and 13,000 professional providers

Free physician house calls to eligible members with multiple chronic health conditions

Member Advocacy program - where advocates are dedicated to assist you with care navigation and resources

Dental, Vision and Hearing:

Expanded dental benefits with an annual allowance of $2,000

$125 allowance for eyewear every two years

allowance for eyewear every two years $400 hearing aid allowance every three years

Prescriptions and Over-the-Counter (OTC):

An extensive preferred pharmacy network including CVS, Giant, Rite Aid, Walmart, and Weis

$30 - $35 monthly allowance for over-the-counter (OTC) pharmacy supplies and drugs for all individual plans

- monthly allowance for over-the-counter (OTC) pharmacy supplies and drugs for all individual plans $0 cost for generic drugs when purchased from a preferred pharmacy

Deductibles:

No deductibles to satisfy before medical and prescription drug benefits begin

Individuals can begin enrolling during the Annual Enrollment Period, which begins on October 15, 2019, and runs through December 7, 2019.

Several informational seminars are being held to help individuals make informed decisions. Seminars are hosted by knowledgeable staff in a no pressure to buy atmosphere, and in some counties multiple dates and locations are available. Individuals can register to attend a seminar at vibrahealthplan.com or by calling 1-844-324-0690 (TTY: 711).

Vibra Health Plan PPO options can be purchased through one of the company's licensed brokers or agents.

Vibra Health Plan PPO is available to residents in the following Pennsylvania counties: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, Wyoming, and York.

Important Information for Medicare Beneficiaries: This information is not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact us at 1-844-324-0690, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours from October 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments may change on January 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

About Vibra Health Plan

Vibra Health Plan is a health insurance company located in Harrisburg, PA. We have a keen understanding of the difficulties encountered by patients and physicians in today's health care environment. Vibra Health Plan is committed to focusing on the needs of its members and providers, assisting members in navigating the health care system and providing access to affordable, quality care. Our member service and online tools help members to be empowered health care consumers.

Vibra Health Plan is a PPO with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Vibra Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

On behalf of Vibra Health Plan, the following programs are offered through independent companies:

SilverSneakers® is a fitness program of Tivity Health, Inc. Tivity Health, Inc. is an independent company.

Papa Pals is a program of Papa Inc. Papa Inc. is an independent company.

OnLine Doctors and Medical Nutritional Therapy are programs offered through American Well Corp. American Well is an independent company.

The Fresh Produce benefit is operated by Farmbox Direct. Farmbox Direct is an independent company.

