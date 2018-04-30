Vibra Healthcare Announces Agreement to Purchase Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital

"Vibra Healthcare looks forward to continuing to serve the greater southern Indiana community with comprehensive medical rehabilitation services," said Brad Hollinger, president and CEO of Vibra. "Our intention is to continue to provide exceptional care for SIRH patients and to enhance existing services by utilizing our expertise and experience from operating similar hospitals, including several located in Indiana and Kentucky."

"On behalf of the team at SIRH, we are looking forward to becoming a Vibra Healthcare facility," stated William Boso, executive director, Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital. "The collaborative support of all three of our partners has built a solid foundation and reputation. As part of Vibra Healthcare, we will continue our mission of serving the southern Indiana region with the highest quality rehab services for many years to come."

"As the managing partner of SIRH, KentuckyOne Health is proud of the legacy established in southern Indiana," said Charles Neumann, interim CEO, KentuckyOne Health. "We look forward to working with Vibra Healthcare on a smooth transition for SIRH and the continued collaboration with our specialists at Frazier Rehab to ensure the entire region has access to quality rehabilitation services."

"I believe Vibra Healthcare is going be a valuable partner as we continue to improve the health of our southern Indiana communities," said Martin Padgett, CEO, Clark Memorial Hospital. "Rehab is such an important part of completing the journey to wellness. I'm proud of the role Clark Memorial has played in this partnership for the last 24 years, and I'm excited about the future possibilities of SIRH."

"SIRH has been our hidden jewel of rehab for many years and we are excited about this sale and new ownership," stated Dan Eichenberger, MD, CEO of Baptist Health Floyd. "The healthcare environment is rapidly changing; with SIRH's ownership and operation by an organization highly focused on rehab services, there is support for long-term success. We will continue partnering with SIRH just as we have for the past many years because it benefits our patients and community."

About Vibra Healthcare:

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, PA that is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from strokes, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 6,000 employees and own and operate 45 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 14 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit our website at www.vibrahealthcare.com

About Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital

Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital (SIRH) is a 60-bed inpatient and outpatient, not-for-profit hospital owned in a unique partnership with three of the area's most respected health care leaders: Frazier Rehab Institute, Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services and Clark Memorial Hospital. Since 1994, SIRH has been providing inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational, speech and neuropsychology therapy services to children and adults suffering from injuries, illnesses and disabilities. Visit www.sirh.org for more information about SIRH.

