Vibra Healthcare Announces Opening of Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital of Denver

The state-of-the-art hospital includes a spacious rehabilitation gym, as well as an outdoor therapy courtyard. The gym will feature a multitude of specialty equipment, including the Bioness® Vector Gait and Safety System®. This robotic, ceiling-mounted system provides patients with a unique opportunity for early and safe gait training. In addition to the hospital's clinical and rehabilitative services, Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital of Denver looks forward to opportunities for community involvement and plans to offer several local support groups for individuals recovering from conditions such as strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and amputations.

"We are very excited to offer the inpatient medical rehabilitation level of care to Thornton and the surrounding communities," said Vibra's Vice President of Rehabilitation Operations Cheryl Henthorn. "Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital of Denver will be the first free-standing rehabilitation hospital in town. We look forward to working closely with all of the members of the medical community to serve their patients locally and to offer programming that supports a wide variety of rehab diagnoses and care needs."



Craig Hoover, who will serve as the chief executive officer of the new hospital, stated: "On behalf of the staff of Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital of Denver, I'd like to share our excitement surrounding the opening of our hospital. We look forward to providing outstanding care and medical rehabilitation services and to meeting the needs of the local Denver Metro area and surrounding communities."

"Vibra Healthcare looks forward to further serving the greater Denver community," said Brad Hollinger, founder and CEO of Vibra. "Our state-of-the-art inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital will offer the most advanced equipment, clinical services, and therapeutic care available. We are excited to complete the continuum of care offered at this location by providing medical rehabilitation services designed to restore our patients back to health after a debilitating injury or illness."

The hospital opened to patients on June 27th and will celebrate their opening with an open house event on August 8th.

About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, PA that is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from strokes, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 6,000 employees and own and operate 45 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 14 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit our website at www.vibrahealthcare.com.

