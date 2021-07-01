Vibra Healthcare Announces Plans to Establish New Hospital in Palm Beach County, Florida Over $32 million investment and 160 jobs planned

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibra Healthcare ("Vibra"), a national specialty healthcare provider, plans to construct a freestanding specialty hospital in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Vibra has selected a site in Bethesda Health City, Boynton Beach, for the development of the new hospital. Vibra anticipates that the hospital will bring over 160 jobs to the area, about two-thirds being medical staff.

Vibra and its affiliates currently own, operate, and manage over 90 specialty hospitals, transitional care facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 19 states. The future hospital in Palm Beach County will be Vibra's first hospital in the state of Florida.

"We are eager to expand into Florida and look forward to the opportunity to serve the Palm Beach County medical community and their patients," said Brad Hollinger, CEO of Vibra Healthcare. "This great community is fortunate to have many outstanding healthcare providers. Like them, we understand the importance of both patient experience and exceptional clinical outcomes. We are confident that Vibra will complement the area's existing care options, serve as a reliable post-acute partner for local providers, and offer those in need of our services a high-quality choice for their care."

"We're pleased to welcome Vibra Healthcare to Boynton Beach, bringing 160 new jobs and a capital investment of $32 million to Palm Beach County," said Kelly Smallridge, president and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County.

Vibra plans for the Palm Beach County location to house a combination of acute medical rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospital beds. The multispecialty hospital will treat individuals who suffer from a wide range of serious injuries, illnesses, and other debilitating medical conditions.

About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, PA that is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from strokes, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 10,000 employees and own, operate, and manage over 90 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 19 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit its website at www.vibrahealthcare.com.

About Business Development Board of Palm Beach County

The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County is the official public/private economic development organization for Palm Beach County and Enterprise Florida. Founded in 1982 as a not-for-profit corporation, our primary purpose is to attract and retain new industry, business investment, high quality jobs and workforce development through corporate relocations, expansions and international trade. During the past five years, the BDB has assisted companies that have created more than 12,822 direct jobs with average salaries greater than $69,062, resulting in more than $777 million in capital investment to Palm Beach County and an economic impact that exceeds $6.87 billion. The BDB's highest level investor partners include Carrier, Florida Power & Light, LRP Media Group, Stiles Nicholson Foundation, Suffolk, Tortoise Properties, and Wexford Capital. Additional information can be found at the BDB's website, BDB.org.

